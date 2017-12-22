http://www.renegadetribune.com/boycott-israel-anyway/

Author’s note: In no way, am I encouraging or condoning criminal activity. I am simply encouraging resistance to tyranny.

In my home state of Michigan, two tie-barred bills were passed last January. House Bill 5821 and House Bill 5822; these were anti BDS bills. Now they are officially law, passed by Gov. Rick Snyder. The sponsors for these bills were (Rep.) Representative Al Pscholka (HB5821) and (Dem.) Representative Robert Wittenberg (HB5822). The latter representative seems pretty jewy to me, but I’m not one hundred percent sure. (Bill source: http://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(v12f0n4sem2atkz4netqhtja))/mileg.aspx?page=GetObject&objectname=2016-HB-5821)

These new laws prohibit any state agencies “…from entering into a contract with a person to acquire or dispose of supplies, services, or information technology unless the contract included a representation that the person was not currently engaged in, and an agreement that the person would not engage in, the boycott of a person based in or doing business with a strategic partner.”

Then it furthermore says: “Strategic Partner would mean a strategic partner described in 22 USC 8601-8606. (Those sections of the United States Code provide for relations between the United States and Israel.)”

In Texas they also passed one of these laws. In the town of Dickinson, after the hurricane, the citizens were receiving grants and loans from the state to rebuild their homes and businesses. On the application it asked if they had boycotted Israel or not. If you had, you were ineligible for the grant or loan. 17 other states across the country have passed this type of legislation.

These politicians are making it illegal for you to practice your 1st Amendment right to boycott Israel. When New York passed this law the governor said, “if you boycott Israel, we boycott you.” They are trading your rights as American citizens for the appeasement of a foreign power. Now (if you haven’t before) you truly see where their loyalties lie. This is treason.

The tentacles of the International Jew does not stop at the Federal level. The poison and sickness is at your state capitals. This shows how sick and corrupt this whole system is. There is no changing or reforming it. Cancer is the wild and uncontrolled growth of cells at the expense of the rest of the body, but it’s not just in Washington DC anymore. This Yiddish tumor has grown into every single institution of our nation, from Federal to local levels.

How do we combat this? What is the solution to this specific problem? I have two answers. The first is boycott Israel anyway. Don’t only boycott Israel though, boycott the JEWS in general, as much as possible. Throw the TV out, do not watch Hollywood, and buy the least Kosher food as possible. I understand the last one is a task on its own, but one can find alternatives to Kosher brands. Eat like a Jew, act like a Jew. (That’s another reason why they try to Kosher everything – spiritual poison.)

The second is attend AIPAC 2018 March 4-6, arrive there and give them a piece of your mind.

Yes, boycotting Israel is growing more and more illegal, but do it anyway. Before we can expect our nation, or states, or towns to separate from this International Jewish Empire, we must ourselves, as individuals, say no! And secede from this Empire.