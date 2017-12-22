BAHRAIN ADVISES AGAINST CLASH WITH U.S. OVER JERUSALEM ISSUE

Bahrain has distanced itself from Palestinian efforts to isolate the US over its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, saying it is necessary to work with Washington to confront Iran rather than fight it over “side issues”.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa tweeted on Wednesday that “it’s not helpful to pick a fight with the US over side issues while we together fight the clear and present danger of the Theo-Fascist Islamic Republic.” Bahrain accuses Iran of fomenting unrest among its Shiite majority, something Tehran denies The tweet came as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited close Bahraini ally Saudi Arabia in a bid to garner support for his heated opposition to Trump’s Jerusalem move, which upended seven decades of US policy towards the city and has touched off protests in the West Bank and Gaza and the wider Arab world. Abbas has said that the US is no longer suited to play the role of mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It also came a day before the UN General Assembly is scheduled to vote on a resolution introduced by Turkey and Yemen condemning the US move.

Bahrain has taken fledgling steps towards normalization with Israel in coordination with the Los Angeles based NGO, the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Last week, a Bahraini interfaith delegation angered Palestinians by making an unprecedented visit to Jerusalem at the height of the controversy over Trump’s move, saying it had come to spread a message of tolerance. The Wiesenthal Center has secured Bahraini approval of a trip by a delegation of Israeli business leaders to the tiny Gulf monarchy next month, according to Wiesenthal Center associate dean Rabbi Abraham Cooper.

