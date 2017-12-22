After UN vote, Erdogan calls on Trump to rescind Jerusalem move

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on Trump to reverse his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital following a UN vote rejecting the move.

“We welcome with great pleasure the UN General Assembly’s overwhelming support for a historic resolution on Al-Quds Al-Sharif,” he says, referring to Jerusalem by its Arabic name. “We expect the Trump administration to rescind without further delay its unfortunate decision, whose illegality has been clearly established by UNGA.”

He adds: “On behalf of myself and the Turkish people, I extend my gratitude to everyone who has been supportive of the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif.”