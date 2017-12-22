After UN vote, Erdogan calls on Trump to rescind Jerusalem move

apocalypse29,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on Trump to reverse his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital following a UN vote rejecting the move.

“We welcome with great pleasure the UN General Assembly’s overwhelming support for a historic resolution on Al-Quds Al-Sharif,” he says, referring to Jerusalem by its Arabic name. “We expect the Trump administration to rescind without further delay its unfortunate decision, whose illegality has been clearly established by UNGA.”

He adds: “On behalf of myself and the Turkish people, I extend my gratitude to everyone who has been supportive of the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif.”

