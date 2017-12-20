Charlottesville car attack suspect indicted for first-degree murder

An Ohio man accused of driving into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in in August has been indicted on 10 felony counts, including first-degree murder.

Court records show a grand jury returned an indictment Monday against 20-year-old James Alex Fields.

Prosecutors say Fields drove into counter-protesters the day of the rally that drew hundreds of white nationalists to the Virginia college town. Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heyer was killed, and authorities say 35 people were injured.

Also indicted Monday were three men charged in connection with an attack on a man in a parking garage the day of the rally, and a man charged with firing a gun.Fields, described by a former teacher as fascinated with Nazism, was initially charged with second-degree murder. The charge was upgraded last week.

Earlier, the Charlottesville police chief who was criticized for his handling of the rally announced he was stepping down.

The Virginia city announced in a statement that Alfred Thomas had announced his retirement Monday, “effective immediately.”

Thomas’ decision to step down came two weeks after an independent report was highly critical of the police response to the rally of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right groups in the historic university town.

The report said police were slow in their response to clashes between white nationalists and demonstrators who opposed their ultranationalist agenda, and appear to have been overwhelmed as violence erupted.

The white nationalists had gathered in large numbers to protest the removal of a Civil War-era statue.

As pictures of the clashes flashed around the world, US President Donald Trump was widely criticized for not roundly condemning the far-right rally.

Police officers said after the event that they had not received clear instructions on how to respond to the violence, and investigators found a lack of coordination between local and state law enforcement.

Thomas had served 27 years as a police officer.