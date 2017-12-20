http://www.jpost.com/OMG/Billboards-buses-and-camels-show-love-for-Trump-in-Jerusalem-518504

Vice President Mike Pence might have postponed his trip to Israel, but the love for US President Donald Trump is still being felt throughout Jerusalem as 110 massive “God Bless Trump” signs went up in recent days throughout the city, on billboards, buses and even camels.

The campaign was created by Dr. Mike Evans, a prominent Christian Zionist and one of Trump’s first high-profile backers in the evangelical community, who is also the founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

“No president in history has ever built such an alliance for the State of Israel and the Jewish people, and no president has courageously stood up for the State of Israel on the global stage as President Trump,” Evans said. “President Trump’s historic recognition of Jerusalem will secure his place in history as the first American president to take that step since the founding of the State of Israel in 1948.”

The campaign will run through Pence’s trip, rescheduled for mid-January.

