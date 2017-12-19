SYRIA’S ASSAD CALLS US-BACKED MILITIAS TRAITORS

apocalypse29,

 

BEIRUT – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday described US-backed militias in eastern Syria as “traitors,” his office said in an online statement.

Assad said he also welcomed a United Nations role in Syrian elections as long as it was linked with Syria’s sovereignty, it cited him as saying in a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin in Syria’s Hmeimim base.

The airbase, located south-east of the city of Latakia, is operated by the Russian Air Force.

A US-led international coalition against Islamic State has given military support to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias which now controls nearly a quarter of Syria.

Assad has previously vowed to take back all of Syria.

Rogozin was quoted by Russia’s RIA news agency as saying after the meeting with Assad that Russia would be the only country to take part in rebuilding Syrian energy facilities.

 

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s