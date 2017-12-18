Police kill five militants in shootout near Cairo

apocalypse29,

CAIRO, Egypt — Police killed five suspected militants in a shootout just outside Cairo on Monday, according to the Egyptian Interior Ministry.

The ministry, which oversees security forces, said police launched a raid against the militants in el-Obour, just north of the capital. It said another 10 suspects were arrested in follow-up raids nearby and in the northern city of Alexandria.

The statement said that the suspects were part of a militant group plotting to attack churches. Rifles and ammunition were found at the scenes of the raids, it added.

Egypt has been struggling to combat an Islamic State-led insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula. IS and other groups have carried out a string of attacks across the country in recent years.

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s