Differences Between Abrahamism and Heathenism

1. The Judeo-Christian/ Islamic (Abrahamic) god teaches you: if you don’t believe and serve him, you will end up in a place forever separate from him. You will burn forever in a lake of fire after judgement (Revelations 20:4-15), and you are judged by him. In the Heathen view, the afterlife is action based. You are judged by your honour and the legacy you leave in life. You are not judged by some deity, but by your kinsmen and the generations after you. Instead of eternal bliss or damnation, you stand with your ancestors, and become part of their legacy.

2. The Abrahamic god teaches you need salvation. As soon as you are born, you are a “sinner”. And salvation through sin is only through him, the god who made you a sinner. Heathenism teaches that you are great. Your ancestors, family and folk are great. Heathenism brings you upwards and encourages you to be stronger and greater.

3. The Abrahamic god demands that you serve and submit to him. Your life means nothing without him. Heathen gods do not demand such a thing. To you they are like kinsmen.

4. The Abrahamic god commands you to hate the world, your family, and your folk, especially if they do not serve and submit to him (Matthew 10:31-42 and 1 John 2:15-17). There is a list of over 600 laws you must follow (first five books of the bible, or the Torah), and forgiveness for breaking any of these laws is only through him (Matthew 5:17). You are separate from nature, and he is separate from you. Heathenism teaches you to love nature, your family, folk and the world. Because you are part of it. And the greatest “sin” is to hate and dishonour them. The only “law” is to honour the legacy of your forefathers and pass it to your descedants. No meaningless laws on what kind of clothes you wear, or when and how you eat, etc. The gods live within you, your folk, family, and nature. You are not separate from them, but they are a part of you.

5. Heathenry is nature based. Whereas Judeo-Christianity /Islam is “supreme deity” based. The Heathen gods are your people’s gods, while the Abrahamic god is a foreign, a non-European god.