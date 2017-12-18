Birth Control Pill Officially Linked to Increased Risk of Breast Cancer

By Alex Pietrowski

Some predict that in coming years cancer rates will climb to 1 in 2 adults, and in the throes of such a serious cancer epidemic, all eyes are on causes and cures. Hormonal birth control has long been suspected of contributing to the risk of developing cancer, and this claim is further supported by a European study of cancer rates in women who use this hugely popular method of birth control.

Looking at a large swath of data collected on Danish women using hormonal birth control, researchers note a link to the development of breast cancer, coming to the following conclusions:

For those who had been taking some form of hormonal contraceptive – whether orally, via an implant, patch, IUD, or vaginal ring – the risk of getting breast cancer was comparatively increased. This risk depends on the amount of time they’d been taking the contraceptive. If it was less than a year, the increase was roughly 9 percent. For more than a decade, it was 38 percent. Interestingly, for those on hormonal contraception for more than 5 years, a small but significant risk remained after discontinuing its use.” [Source]

Interestingly, in the same week this information was published, other news agencies reported on the fact that while hormonal birth control may be linked to breast cancer, it also is linked to a reduction in the development of other reproductive system cancers.

Oral contraceptives are highly effective in preventing unwanted pregnancy, but the information regarding cancer is quite confusing and fatalistic. A sort of cancer offset mindset.

For anyone looking for other valuable arguments in the case against hormonal birth control, Dr. Sara Gottfried, a practicing gynecologist gives 10 reasons why women should quit taking birth control pills. This list was developed based on her personal experience in treating hundreds of women annually.

The Pill dramatically increase a woman’s testosterone levels which can cause a low sex drive, vaginal dryness, and painful intercourse. Up to 40% of women may be experiencing this problem but not talking about it. The reason the Pill is famous for helping to clear up acne is that it overwhelms natural estrogen with testosterone. While this may be a temporary benefit to taking the Pill, long-term, your natural “female” hormones don’t return to normal. This means your hormones stay whacked for decades. Dr. Kelly Brogan tells the same tale of disturbed hormonal balance in women who have been taking the pill, with no clear sign of the body returning to normal hormone levels. – Recommended to read. The gut is negatively affected by BCPs. Another thing that gets “whacked” when you take the pill is your gut health. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease (both linked to chronic gut inflammation) is more common among women who use oral contraceptives. The Pill decreases the bio-availability of key vitamins and minerals your body needs. Doctors still don’t know how, but BCPs lower the body’s absorption of vitamins B 1 , B 2 , B 5 , B 6 , B 9 (folate), B 12 , vitamins C and E, copper, magnesium, selenium, and zinc. The Pill causes blood clots. If certain types of oral birth control are used, the tendency to develop deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolus increases three-fold. The Pill makes PMS worse. Those containing a synthetic version of progestin, are the worst. The Pill lowers your thyroid hormones. Isn’t just from Fukushima radiation. The Pill can make you gain weight, retain fluid, and feel bloated. The mainstream will tell you that the Pill isn’t the reason for your weight gain, but just in case you think it is, don’t worry – it will in a month or two. The Pill increases the risk of breast cancer and cervical cancers. No brainer there. The Pill, as opposed to other contraceptive methods can cause permanent delayed conception. Maybe you don’t want kids now, but what about the future?

