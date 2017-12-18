Austrian far right: History of a ‘pact with the devil’ Post navigation

VIENNA (AFP) — Austria’s new coalition between the conservatives and the far right was sworn in on Monday, rekindling an alliance from the early 2000s which prompted unease around Europe. Here is a brief history of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) and its first period in coalition government, dubbed a “pact with the devil” by the media. SS-admirer Haider In 2000, the conservative People’s Party (OeVP) — now Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s party — picked the FPOe as its junior coalition partner.

At that time the FPOe was headed by Jorg Haider, a charismatic and flamboyant but controversial figure who praised Hitler’s “orderly employment policies.”

He called SS veterans “decent people” and described concentration camps as “punishment camps”.

The FPOe has since softened its image. It won 26 percent of the vote in elections on October 15, in third place close behind the center-left Social Democrats (SPOe).

Ex-Nazi founders

Founded by ex-Nazis after World War II, the FPOe emerged as Europe’s strongest far-right force in the late 1990s.

The personality of skilled orator Haider proved a hit with Austrians.

Voters had grown tired of coalition gridlock between the OeVP and the SPOe.