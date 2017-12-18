Amtrak Derailment Leaves at Least 6 Dead in Washington State, Officials Say

DUPONT, Wash. — A passenger train on a newly opened high-speed Amtrak route jumped the tracks on an overpass south of Tacoma on Monday, slamming rail cars into a busy highway, killing at least six people and injuring more than 75 others, officials said.

The derailment of Amtrak Train No. 501, making the inaugural run of a new service from Seattle to Portland, dropped a 132-ton locomotive in the southbound lanes of the Northwest’s busiest travel corridor, Interstate 5. Two passenger coaches also fell partly in the traffic lanes, and two other coaches were left dangling off the bridge, one of them wedged against a tractor-trailer. On the highway below lay five crumpled cars and two semi-trucks, and huge chunks of concrete that were ripped away from the damaged overpass.

All 12 of the train’s coaches and one of its two engines derailed. The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team to investigate everything from the speed of the train to whether a technology known as positive train control could have slowed it.

“It felt like the end of the world and I was standing amid the wreckage,” said Emma Shafer, 20, a modern dance student who was napping aboard the train with her shoes off when it derailed. She found herself in a coach dangling at a steep angle toward the highway — the man behind her yelling, his legs pinned, while a parent trapped with a baby in a restroom banged on the door for help getting out.

The crash, at 7:33 a.m. and about midway between Tacoma and Olympia, killed at least six people, according to a federal official briefed on the crash. Some of those injured were in vehicles on the highway and not on the train.

But investigators are still going through the wreckage and could not say for certain how many people have died. “It appears that all of the fatalities are contained in the rail cars that went into the woods,” said Detective Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, adding that rescue workers were using chain saws to try to reach victims in those cars.

CHI Franciscan Health, a regional hospital network, said that more than 75 people were transported to nearby hospitals, including four who were classified “level red,” reflecting the most severe injuries.

The train carried 77 passengers and seven crew members, said Gay Banks Olson, assistant superintendent of Northwest operations for Amtrak.

President Trump wrote on Twitter that the crash on Amtrak’s Cascades service showed the need for increased infrastructure spending.

In fact, the tracks where the accident occured were brand new and the result of a recent infrastructure investment program.

Backed by the state of Washington, Sound Transit, the regional transit agency, used $180 million from the 2009 federal stimulus package to buy an old, 14.5-mile stretch of track and upgrade it for high-speed passenger service. The project, known as the Point Defiance Bypass, was devised to allow Cascades trains to stop using a more roundabout route that they shared with freight trains, making for faster, more reliable travel.

The state also spent $58 million from the stimulus bill on eight new locomotives, specifically for that service. The Cascades service embodies the complex, overlapping responsibilities on many of the nation’s rail lines. Officials said the service is owned by the states of Washington and Oregon, and operated by Amtrak, whereas the Point Defiance Bypass track is owned by Sound Transit, a regional transit agency, and dispatched by BNSF, the freight company that used to own the line.

“There have been a lot of trial runs” on the line, said Ms. Olson of Amtrak. She said it was far too soon to discuss a cause for the disaster.

The train derailed where the track curved onto the bridge across Interstate 5. The state transportation department had boasted that the new route would have a top speed of 79 miles per hour, though it was not clear if a slower limit was in place where the train crashed. Shortly before the accident, a passenger, Chris Karnes, chairman of the advisory board to Pierce County’s transit agency, took to Twitter to marvel at how fast the train was, noting, “We are passing up traffic on I-5.”

Federal law requires railroads, by the end of 2018, to have positive train control, which automatically slows trains down if they are exceeding speed limits or approaching dangerous conditions. In its latest progress report to the railroad administration, Amtrak said it had installed positive train control on all 603 miles of track on the Northeast Corridor, from Washington to Boston.