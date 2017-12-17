http://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/WATCH-Restoring-the-Hanukka-light-in-Montenegro-518278

They may be small in numbers, but the Jewish community of Montenegro is doing their best to keep their traditions alive.

Last year, they hired their first rabbi in over a century. And, today, the will open a synagogue in Montenegro in Podgorica.

That in itself is a triumph for a community of only 400, many of whom are not observant.

Before their new Rabbi, Ari Edelkopf’s arrival, the Jewish community of Montenegro was the purview of Moshe Prelevic, who is the chief rabbi of Croatia. He will retain his title as the main communal rabbi also in Montenegro and work in parallel with Edelkopf, Alfandari said.

The Jerusalem Post will broadcast live from the corner laying ceremony as the community lights the sixth candle of Hanukka. The community will be joined by the country’s president, Filip Vujanović.

This is part of the paper’s joint project with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs highlighting Jewish diversity around the world and demonstrating that our flame will never be extinguished.

JTA contributed to this report.