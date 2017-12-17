Italian Town with 100 Inhabitants Houses 113 Migrants

There are now more migrants than permanent inhabitants living in the Italian town of Corvione di Gambara.

(Voice of Europe)

The tiny town, which is part of the municipality of Gambara, usually had only 100 inhabitants. But things have changed since the start of the migrant crisis.

According to regional security councilor, Simona Bordonali, the government, the leftist mayor and immigration professionals created something like a disaster.

For years the town’s migrant guests stayed at the town’s former restaurant, which had a maximum capacity of 90 people. But the government pushed their agenda and the number of people in it is now at 113, Bordonali said.

The migrants are from Bangladesh, Ivory Coast and other African countries. Their presence is heavily criticised by a local representative of Italy’s anti-immigrant Northern League party.

Simone Zanetti says that the whole municipality should only host 12 migrants, but the leftist mayor is to blame for the surge in migration. Instead of fighting the situation, the mayor is distributing identity cards to asylum seekers, Zanetti said.

This is not the first town in Italy with more migrants than permanent inhabitants. The town of Vaccarozzi di Erbezzo has only 7 inhabitants and could receive up to 80 migrants.

More than 171,000 migrant have arrived in Italy from North Africa in 2016. A new record after the 170,000 people that set foot on the country’s shores in 2014.

Combine these statistics with Italy’s low birthrates and we clearly see the effects of replacement migration in its towns.