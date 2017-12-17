Eustace Mullins & Daryl Bradford Smith on The Chabad Lubavitch Mafia

http://www.renegadetribune.com/eustace-mullins-daryl-bradford-smith-chabad-lubavitch-mafia/

A bit of audio from an older French Connection radio show with the late Eustace Mullins. Topics include: Bill Cooper; Behold A Pale Horse; Israel; Frankists; Talmud; Cabala; Kabbalah; Zohar; Numerology; Israel; Ray McGovern; Carnival sideshow for the suckers; UFOs; Chabad-Lubavitch; Council on Foreign Relations; Rothschild/Harriman/Bush; Talmud; George Orwell; Animal Farm; Promised Land; Paedophilia.

Renegade Editor’s Note: Both of these men say some things in this audio and other shows that make me to think they might be part of controlled opposition or a limited hangout operation (like saying “Nazism” is the same as Communism and repeating the lie about Hitler using fluoride in the camps), but it is interesting listening to this show now, especially with Talmudic Trump in office (see below). By the way, take a look at the eyes of the guy to the left of Bush (above).