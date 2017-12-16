THOUSANDS OF ISRAELI ARABS PROTEST TRUMP’S JERUSALEM DECISION

Thousands of Arab citizens of Israel demonstrated Friday in the northern city of Sakhnin against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital with speakers stressing that there will be no peace unless east Jerusalem becomes the capital of an independent Palestine.

Demonstrators, some of whom came from as far away as the Negev, carried Palestinian flags and signs saying “Jerusalem and al-Aksa are a red line” as they made their way through the city streets to municipality square. Mohammed Barakeh, head of the High Follow Up Committee, which is the representative body of Israel’s Arab citizens called on all Arab and Islamic countries to withdraw their ambassadors from Washington to protest Trump’s move.

Raja Zaatry, an official of the Follow Up Committee, quoted Barakeh as telling the crowd: “Jerusalem will not be alone. All the Palestinian people will defend her. The rights of the Palestinian people do not derive from the declarations of American imperialism.”

“There will be no peace without East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state,” he said.

“We won’t surrender to the threats of the rightist government,” Barakeh said, adding: “the criminals of the government are Netanyahu, Bennett and Lieberman.”

Barakeh also condemned Saudi Arabia, which he said was a party to the American move.

East Jerusalem activist Mohammed Jadallah alleged in his remarks that the police have turned the old city into a “military base.”

“But our spirit will prevail because we have the right and the mission to guard Jerusalem,” he said.

Ghazal Abu Raya, spokesman for the Sakhnin municipality, told The Jerusalem Post: “Our message is that Trump excluded himself from being a mediator and took a side. He has harmed the peace process, which is a Palestinian and an Israeli interest. We called on the Jewish public, saying that the future of Israel will not be decided by Trump but rather by the Israeli public which must live in peace not with New York or San Francisco but with the Arab nation and the Palestinian nation. We called on the Jewish public to disregard this decision.”

“Unfortunately the government of Israel wants to perpetuate the occupation,” he added. “Arabs and Jews must struggle together to free the country from the culture of occupation which is a moral and economic burden.”

DECEMBER 16, 2017

KUWAITI NEWSPAPER: ISRAEL ATTACKED IRANIAN MILITARY FACTORIES IN SYRIA

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV

Killing of Palestinian amputee activist in Gaza fuels anger at Israel

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

PFLP Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Palestinian terror group PFLP celebrates 50th anniversary in Berlin

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL

US President’s envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt meeting with PA leader Mahmud Abbas

Traveling to Israel, Trump envoy expects cold shoulder from Palestinians

By MICHAEL WILNER

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Je

Erdogan: Turkey seeking to annul Trump decision on Jerusalem at UN

By REUTERS

ALIYA STEREOTYPES

RedFlame

22h

I know many American Jews who made Aliyah to Israel but returned to the US after a few years due to the rudeness they experienced in Israel. The USA is the best country in the world in which to be Jewish due to religious pluralism.

WASHINGTON WATCH: A NIGHTMARE SCENARIO

Borisc

2d

Maybe Bloomfield would prefer Barak or Olmert in charge giving away the farm in return for more violence. No Palestinian state can exist without Israel being destroyed by all possible means, no matter how long it takes.

KILLING OF LEGLESS GAZAN PROTESTOR FUELS INCREASED ANGER AT ISRAEL

RedRing

5h

And that is exactly what the Palestinians wanted. Send the disabled and children into danger, and if they get hurt or even better killed, they can milk it for all it’s worth to castigate Israel for defending its borders and its people. And the Al Dura hoax has been debunked for over 10 years, it’s time to let that one die.

INVITATION TO AN INTIFADA: PART 2

shatzka

13h

You trolls have no sense of word meaning and connotation. Like massacre , for instance. Better not to use words which belie your lack of understanding and education. This especially since there have been no massacres. Good luck with your trolling…Mr. Troll.

JEWISH PHARMACEUTICAL BILLIONAIRE AND WIFE FOUND DEAD IN TORONTO HOME

Reya__

10h

May they find the truth about their deaths and may their memory be blessed among their family, friends, and all the people they helped through their charity.

GREETING VICE PRESIDENT PENCE

RLY____

1d

The European countries has shown themselves, by their stridently anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian outlook, to be totally unfit to be involved in Mideast peace diplomacy.The reason they have adopted such a biased and indefensible position is probably due to the large influx of Muslims into their countries and a desire to pander to these ever-growing communities, but the reason is irrelevant, since all that matters is the fact that the bias exists.David Weinberg’s article hits the nail on the head. He rightly points points out the the peace offensive of the Europeans, which they will probably soon launch, means a new campaign of pressure on Israel for unilateral West Bank withdrawals, and the granting of additional diplomatic and financial goodies for the Palestinians, without any expectation of Palestinian diplomatic moderation or flexibility.Mr. Weinberg addresses his article to Vice Presidient Pence, and rightly so, but I am sure that Mr. Pence, who is a highly intelligent and, most important of all, completely fair-minded person, understands the importance of Israel’s rich history going back to bibilical times, and I’m also sure he is well aware of the perfidy of the Europeans.

JOINT LIST JOINS PALESTINIANS’ PENCE SNUB

RedDucky

2d

I have news for the joint list, they won’t be missed and their absence will be a breath of fresh air.

PALESTINIAN TERROR GROUP PFLP CELEBRATES 50TH BIRTHDAY IN BERLIN

Reuven

12h

50 years they failed to destroy Israel.50 years Israel only grew stronger.50 years they keep living like rats.50 years on, they have to celebrate in Berlin, not Jerusalem or near any part of Israel.50 years of failures and no state.These don’t have much to celebrate, do they?

AUSTRIA’S FAR-RIGHT FREEDOM PARTY STRIKES DEAL TO ENTER GOVERNMENT

Khazar Ben Kani

3h

…the so called Austria´s jewish leaders are a bunch of socialist apparatchicks…the only antisemitic incitement and anti Israel actions come from united left,not from the far right…

FAMILY OF MISS IRAQ FLEE COUNTRY AFTER PHOTO POSTED WITH MISS ISRAEL

johan eary

1d

I predicted that this lady would get into trouble for behaving like a normal human being. Unfortunately, I was correct.

GERMANY ARRESTS TWO PALESTINIAN SUPPORTERS OF THE ISLAMIC STATE

Ursula Right

14h

why is their anonymity being protected?

KUWAITI NEWSPAPER: ISRAEL ATTACKED IRANIAN MILITARY FACTORIES IN SYRIA

Gabor Ujvari

14m

Is this a real news or a Kuwaiti deception? Unless Israel confirms or denies this story we cannot comment it. The Kuwaiti media is not a reliable source.

GUNS, DRUGS, AND RPGS: AN INSIDE LOOK AT HOW ISIS FOUGHT THE WORLD

OrangeTeepee

1d

Guns, drugs, rpgs and Israel: a hasbara free look at how ISIS fought the world

VIOLENCE ERUPTS AFTER PRAYERS CONCLUDE IN NEW PALESTINIAN ‘DAY OF RAGE’

GreenBee

1d

When is the bunch of clowns in the Kneset going to issue an arrest warrant for Abbas and company, wipe out the PA and Hamas and issue automatic weapons to the Jews so they can have their own day of rage? Netanyahu is still part of the problem and a closet Jew killer.

DIASPORA AFFAIRS: WILL ISRAEL EVER ACCEPT MESSIANIC JEWS?

OrangeHelmet

10h

Let’s cut the crap. They’re not Messianic Jews. They’re Christians.

