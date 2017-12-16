The Daily Stormer’s Jew-hating style guide revealed

The style guide of prominent neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer has been leaked to the media, revealing how the website works to disseminate anti-Semitic and racist ideology to the masses.

The 17-page document obtained by the Huffington Post shows that Daily Stormer creator Andrew Anglin employs Hitler’s propaganda strategy in running the website.

“Prime Directive: Always Blame the Jews for Everything,” one section of the guide instructs.

“As Hitler says, people will become confused and disheartened if they feel there are multiple enemies,” Anglin’s guide says. “As such, all enemies should be combined into one enemy, which is the Jews.”

It adds: “This is pretty much objectively true anyway, but we want to leave out any and all nuance.”

Jews “must always be considered purely biologically evil.”

Anglin’s instructions go on to specifically encourage the site’s contributors to use derogatory names to describe women, and says to “blame Jew feminism for their behavior.”

“Women should be attacked, but there should always be mention that if it wasn’t for the Jews, they would be acting normally,” Anglin notes.

Anglin explicitly states that The Daily Stormer isn’t a “movement site,” but an “outreach site” that is designed to “spread the message of nationalism and anti-Semitism to the masses.”The style guide also lists what racial slurs are “allowed and advisable” for use on the website. For Jews, Anglin recommends “kike,” “yid,” “sheeny” and “Christ-killer,” while he suggests calling people from other ethnic groups “ape,” “wetback” and “beaner.”

“The goal is to continually repeat the same points, over and over and over and over again. The reader is at first drawn in by curiosity or the naughty humor, and is slowly awakened to reality by repeatedly reading the same points. We are able to keep these points fresh by applying them to current events,” Anglin’s guide says.

The guide also instructs writers to read Adolf Hitler’s doctrine of war propaganda outlined in his book “Mein Kampf” to best understand the site’s efforts to spread anti-Semitism.

Anglin goes on to instruct to instruct his writers to present their racist articles in a “lulz” manner.

“The tone of the site should be light. Most people are not comfortable with material that comes across as vitriolic, raging, non-ironic hatred,” Anglin says. “The unindoctrinated should not be able to tell if we are joking or not. There should also be a conscious awareness of mocking stereotypes of hateful racists.”

Earlier this year, The Daily Stormer moved its domain to the dark web after Google and GoDaddy forced it offline.

The companies booted the site from their services for running an article smearing Heather Heyer, the victim of the car ramming at the far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August. Both said the site violated their terms of service.