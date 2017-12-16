GERMANY ARRESTS TWO PALESTINIAN SUPPORTERS OF THE ISLAMIC STATE

BERLIN – The public prosecutor in the city of Celle in the German state of Lower Saxony confirmed on Thursday that authorities had arrested two Palestinians for alleged criminal activity on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist organization.

The two 21-year-olds, Mahmoud Abu S. and Ahmad Abu S., are charged with “support of a foreign terrorist organization, as well as disturbing the peace by threats of criminal acts.” The men were arrested on Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor’s statement, the accused men are suspected since November 2017 of spreading Islamic State material over the internet to enact crimes.

The material was “spread on Islamic State-affiliated channels in order to create a climate of insecurity and fear,” said the prosecutor.

German authorities declined to provide the full last names of criminal defendants to ensure privacy protections.

In November, Germany’s federal prosecution charged a Palestinian man with murder and six counts of attempted murder. Ahmad A., 26, wanted “to kill as many German nationals of the Christian faith as possible,” the prosecutor’s office said, according to the indictment.

He wanted his actions “to be viewed in the context of an Islamic attack, and understood as a contribution to worldwide jihad.”

Ahmad allegedly murdered one man, aged 50, with a 20-cm. knife, and wounded an additional six people, at a supermarket in Hamburg on July 28. German authorities said Ahmad was not a member of Islamic State.