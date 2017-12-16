$21 TRILLION Looted from US Treasury Coffers Between 1998-2015

By

Every man, woman and child in America is owed $65,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), according to a report published earlier this year by Michigan State University professor and economist Mark Skidmore.

Working with graduate students and former HUD Assistant Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts, Skidmore and his audit team uncovered $21 trillion in unauthorized spending within HUD and DOD between 1998 and 2015. Their published research is available here: “DOD and HUD Missing Money: Supporting Documentation for $21 Trillion of Undocumentable Adjustments ($65,000 Per Person).”

In accounting terms, the missing money is referred to as “undocumentable adjustments.” When abused to a gross degree, it becomes a euphemism for theft and fraud. HUD/DOD’s “adjustments” lends new meaning to the The New Nationalist’s (TNN) term “Crime Syndicate.” This loot is so monumental that even the term “Crime Syndicate” might not do it justice.

Also revealed in the research was gross violations of financial reporting laws by the U.S. government since 1998, the same year money started flooding the coffers of hedge funds that have soared ever since.

Among the mainstream media, it appears only Forbes ran an article, with Boston University economics professor Laurence Kotlikoff covering the story. This professor disclosed government agency attempts to hide evidence and suppress the information.

On October 5, 2017 we discovered that the link to the report “Army General Fund Adjustments Not Adequately Documented or Supported” had been disabled. Within a several days, the links to other OIG documents we identified in our search were also disabled. The sequential non-random nature of this disabling process suggests a purposeful decision on the part of OIG to make key documents unavailable to the public via the website.

Professor Skidmore also disclosed attempts to shut down his project.

I have been able to talk to a few people. I tried calling the Congressional Budget Office. I talked with somebody at the GAO, and one or two people at the Office of the Inspector General, who were generating these reports. … It’s a big question in why don’t people want to look at this? Some high ranking government official also authorized the disabling of all the links to the key documents. We know that. I know, for example, that some activities, just for the sake of protection of the people involved in national security, have to be black budget. There is always stuff like that. Usually, it’s authorized spending, and some percentage is this black budget where only a small percentage of people and some in Congress know about it, but this is way outside of that.

The following summarizes the findings of the researchers.

The result, according to the report, is that data used to prepare the year-­end financial statements were unreliable and lacked an adequate audit trail. The report indicates that just 170 transactions accounted for $2.1 trillion in year — end unsupported adjustments. No information is given about these 170 transactions. In addition, many thousands of transactions with unsubstantiated adjustments were, according to the report, removed by the Army. There is no explanation concerning why they were removed nor their magnitude. The July 2016 report states, “In addition, DFAS (Defense Finance and Accounting Service) Indianapolis personnel did not document or support why DDRS (The Defense Department Reporting System) removed at least 16,513 of 1.3 million feeder file records during the Third Quarter.”

Fitts in the following blockbuster interview with journalist Greg Hunter called the operation a massive criminal enterprise. She indicated this is a likely a replay of the takedown of Russia playbook. Her theory is that the endgame is a big economic bust and a Washington Consensus privatization, which has been TNN’s theory as well. The second video is an interview is with Sizemore.

Of course, this type of skulduggery is not entirely new. Just one day before 9/11, U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, perhaps as foreshadowing, announced $2.3 trillion was unaccounted for in the DOD budget. In the aftermath of 9/11, Rumsfeld’s announcement was ignored and the big looting operation, by all indications, went into overdrive.

Dual Israeli-American Rabbi Dov S. Zakheim was Under Secretary of Defense and Pentagon Comptroller from May 4, 2001, to March 10, 2004. He was in place during 9/11. He never accounted for the missing $2.3 trillion. On May 6, 2004, Zakheim took a lucrative position at Booz Allen Hamilton. He also worked closely with DARPA, another major financial black hole. For more on Zakheim’s career and background see Rense.com’s report.

During Zakheim’s tenure as Pentagon controller, over $3 trillion dollars was unaccounted for. Additionally, military information was jeopardized and military contractors billed the U.S. for Israeli military spending: $50 million for fighter jets were rated as “surplus,” for example, and the list goes on. As the scandal of trillions surfaced, Zakheim resigned and Israel was handed the finest fighter jets in the U.S.’ inventory. Meanwhile, 15% of U.S. jets were grounded for a lack of parts.

One of the dark cards played are contract fees to fund development. Since these programs are often cancelled, those fees are paid off. Is this yet another black hole?

It behooves us to ask the obvious questions: Who manages the DOD and who is accountable? Inquiring minds would like to know. What is the background of all this “talent”? This snapshot during the early Obama administration reveals it in spades. Of the 111 U.S. Defense Department senior officials, 40 are Jewish or have Jewish spouses. This is a numerical representation of 36%. Jews are approximately 2% of the U.S. population. Therefore, Jews and spouses of Jews are over-represented among the U.S. Defense Department senior officials by a factor of 1800%. A similar perusal should be done on Christian evangelical Zionists in the DOD. TNN holds that the Zionist-occupied goverment (ZOG) infestation hat trick will be a fiat accompli.

Who are the Likely Looters?

Follow the money. Starting in 1997, there were approximately 350 billionaires globally. That number is now about 1,400. The worth of these individuals has increased from $300 billion to $2.2 trillion. This is without doubt under-reported. The second chart below shows the locales of the world’s ultra wealthy. The vast majority, about 55,000, are located in U.S. By far, the U.S. has the highest concentration of kleptocrats. It’s Crime Syndicate Central. Few plutocrats got where they are without being involved, directly or compartmentalized. Fitts mentioned the same compromised control system we have alluded to on the pages of TNN. Everything about this reinforces our theories — except we underestimated the sheer magnitude.

Kleptocrats have entire networks working below them in a power infrastructure. Such a network is expensive to maintain, which suggests a large measure of the looted $21 trillion fund it.

Another filter for spotting kleptocrats is identifying those who needs to hide their money in offshore entities. Many were revealed by ICIJ in what was dubbed “The Panama Papers.”

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.