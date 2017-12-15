White House worried ‘total press hog’ Omarosa will expose dysfunction and chaos around president

A source who used to work inside the White House claims close advisers to President Donald Trump are frantic that recently-ousted Communications Director of the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault may run to reporters with tales of dysfunction surrounding the president because she is a “press hog.”

According to The Hill, Manigault is unlikely to attack Trump — to whom she has hitched her career for years — but will likely use the media to seek revenge on her White House rivals for her dismissal.

“She is a total press hog, so we will certainly see her say horrible things about the team she was a member of until yesterday,” a former Trump staffer told The Hill.

Manigault left the White House under a cloud this week, after reportedly attempting to storm the presidential residence only to be removed and later dismissed by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Omarosa first became associated with President Donald Trump all the way back in 2004, when she was a contestant on his reality TV series “The Apprentice.” She again appeared on Trump’s show in 2013, when she was invited to appear on his “All-Star Celebrity Apprentice” series.

Speaking with ABC on Thursday, Mannigualt confessed that that she was “very lonely” working in an administration that is overwhelmingly white.