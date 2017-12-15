Henrik Holappa: Was Rudolf Hess Murdered?

http://www.renegadetribune.com/henrik-holappa-rudolf-hess-murdered/
Henrik Holappa talks in a Swedish radio podcast about the murder of Rudolf Hess and his translation of the book written by Hess’ male nurse, Abdallah Melaouhi.
