Forces brace for second week of Friday protests over US Jerusalem move

Israeli security forces are preparing for clashes with Palestinian protesters for a second consecutive Friday following last week’s announcement by US President Donald Trump that the US recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Hundreds of additional IDF soldiers will be deployed across the West Bank and on the Gaza border in anticipation of demonstrations against the US move, expected to follow Friday noon-time prayers.

Clashes are also expected in Jerusalem but following relative clam in the capital last week, police are again planning not to impose age any restrictions on Muslim worshipers praying on the Temple Mount. At times of expected violence, Israeli authorities sometimes limit access to the site for young men.

In an address last week from the White House, Trump defied worldwide warnings and insisted that after repeated failures to achieve peace a new approach was long overdue, describing his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the seat of Israel’s government as merely based on reality.

The move was hailed by Netanyahu and by leaders across much of the Israeli political spectrum. Trump stressed that he was not specifying the boundaries of Israeli sovereignty in the city, and called for no change in the status quo at the city’s holy sites.

Palestinians angered by what they saw as the US dismissing their claims to East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state called for demonstrations and “days of rage.” Hamas leaders also urged the start of a new intifada, or uprising.

Since then, a total of 67 people have been arrested for riot-related crimes during disturbances that flared up in Jerusalem, police said in a statement Thursday.

Over the past two days, 37 arrests were carried out in East Jerusalem neighborhoods including A-Tur, Shuafat, Wadi Joz, Ras al-Amud, Issawiya, and the Old City of Jerusalem. The suspects were all taken in for questioning and later brought to court for hearings.

Another 30 detainees were arrested during riots, police said.

There was no official statement on how many arrests were carried out in the West Bank.

Police said a combination of fieldwork, intelligence gathering, surveillance and the use of technology, along with determined detective work, led to the arrest of key suspects in the violent demonstrations.

During riots at various locations in the capital, protesters threw stones, glass bottles, Molotov cocktails, and other objects at officers as well as blocking roads, burning garbage cans, and shooting firecrackers at police. Several officers have been injured.

The West Bank has also seen daily confrontations between protesters and troops. A video released by the army Wednesday showed undercover troops arresting rock throwers during a riot.

Though the clashes have mostly died down, officials fear they may ramp up again for the Muslim holy day of Friday, when tensions often rise.

On Israel’s southern border with Gaza, protests along the border fence have been accompanied by a marked uptick in rocket attacks, with over a dozen missiles fired since Trump’s speech.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman called on Israelis to “relax” despite the dramatic increase in the number of rocket attacks from Gaza over the past week.

Speaking from the southern city of Sderot, Liberman said the rocket fire was the result of internal Palestinian political spats and not an indication that terrorist groups were no longer afraid of Israel.

The reassurance from the ordinarily bellicose defense minister appeared to be a response to growing calls for the Israel Defense Forces to take more aggressive action against terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the rocket attacks.

While most missiles have been intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, over the weekend two missiles managed to cause damage to cars and buildings in Sderot.

After more than three years with limited rocket fire from Gaza — 26 rockets were fired in 2015, 20 in 2016, and nine from January to November 2017 — the sudden spike in December has raised concerns Israel might be headed for another war with terrorist groups in the Strip.