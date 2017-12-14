Women may be better than men at battling the flu

A study published in the British Medical Journal suggests that men are biologically less equipped to fight off the common cold or influenza than their female counterparts.

“I do think that the research does point towards men having a weaker immune response when it comes to common viral respiratory infections and the flu,” explains Dr. Kyle Sue, an assistant professor of family medicine at the Memorial University of Newfoundland. “This is shown in the fact that they [have] worse symptoms, they last longer, they are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die from it.”

Research compiled by Sue found that men may not be “exaggerating symptoms,” but may actually have weaker immune responses to viruses like influenza.