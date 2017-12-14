Women may be better than men at battling the flu

apocalypse29, , ,

A study published in the British Medical Journal suggests that men are biologically less equipped to fight off the common cold or influenza than their female counterparts.

“I do think that the research does point towards men having a weaker immune response when it comes to common viral respiratory infections and the flu,” explains Dr. Kyle Sue, an assistant professor of family medicine at the Memorial University of Newfoundland. “This is shown in the fact that they [have] worse symptoms, they last longer, they are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die from it.”

Research compiled by Sue found that men may not be “exaggerating symptoms,” but may actually have weaker immune responses to viruses like influenza.

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s