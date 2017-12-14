TRUMP HONORED WITH FRIENDS OF ZION MUSEUM AWARD IN WHITE HOUSE CEREMONY

US President Donald Trump received the Friends of Zion Award from the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, Dr. Mike Evans, in a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and faith leaders representing more than 150 million Christians globally.

“No president in history has ever built such an alliance for the State of Israel and the Jewish people, and no president has courageously stood up for the State of Israel on the global stage as you had Mr. President,” Evans declared at the ceremony. “President Trump’s historic recognition of Jerusalem will secure his place in history as the first American president to take that step since the founding of the State of Israel in 1948.”

The Friends of Zion Award was previously been bestowed on world leaders such as president George W. Bush, Prince Albert II of Monaco and president Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria. Evans presented those awards together with the late president Shimon Peres, former chairman of the Friends of Zion Museum, to honor their courageous support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel, influencing the world and strengthening Israel’s relations globally while fortifying the pillars of the State of Israel.

In addition to more than 31 million members globally, the museum has hosted more than 100 diplomats such as US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, President Reuven Rivlin, tens of thousands of Christian and Jewish leaders, NBA and NFL superstars, leading Hollywood actors and singers, and has become a must-see site in Jerusalem.

“President Trump’s historic declaration regarding Jerusalem takes its place as one of Israel’s historic milestones, from the Balfour Declaration to President Truman’s acceptance of Israel into the family of nations,” the museum said in a statement. “These heroes presented in the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem tell the stories of characters throughout history who have stood by the Jewish people and helped establish the State of Israel. These non-Jewish Zionists are engraved in history, and millions of people worldwide have learned of their heroism thanks to the groundbreaking work of Dr. Evans and the Friends of Zion Museum.”