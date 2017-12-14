The Jew Book : Psalm # 1

http://www.renegadetribune.com/jew-book-psalm-1/

It’s been a while. Damn, I need to organize better and find more time for more important things. Alas, I do have one weakness I must admit to you people. Whenever I try to read any Jewish holy book, I fall asleep on page two. It is therefore a very exhausting task to analyze their bullshit, let alone downgrade myself mentally to try to understand their idiocy from their own point of view – where one has to sink even lower than that – trying to figure out the mind of the Christcuck and Masoncuck who believes that there is something magical behind the words of the Jews.

What powerful nonsense the Jews have created by switching the name of their currently living leader with the term “Lord” or “God”. It isn’t Netanyahu and Trump furthering the Jewish agenda, it is merely God standing behind and above them telling them what to do. It is therefore all the Work of the Lord and you are supposed to eagerly watch it all unfold and happen. It’s Hollywood on a grand scale! Vomiting comes to mind at times like these, but one has to resist and persist.

Let us therefore look into the Psalms of the Jewish holy book. It won’t quite fit into one article as it has 150 god damn chapters, but we’ll get through it little by little. Wherever possible to apply – we shall use basic reason and allow ourselves to find some kind of self-evident logic behind certain statements – but, we shall never forget the roots of this book and its main agenda and idea : The Jew and the Jew World Order.

Verse 1 is reasonable enough, one shouldn’t take counsel of someone he deems ungodly, wicked or sinful. You didn’t need the Jew book to tell you that. However, it changes the Nature of its meaning once we look at it from the Jewish perspective : The Ungodly are all the Gentiles, the non-Jewish people; Sinners are all those who aren’t following Yahweh or submitting themselves to Jews and their God; the Scornful are all those who resist the Jews, what we call nowadays anti-Semites.

The Law of the Lord are the 613 commandments of the Old Testament; you know the ones where it says that Jews must have slaves, that Jews must apply usury to non-Jews and so on. The Jew ought to delight himself in such laws and meditate on them day and night. Not pray or believe in them, no, he should meditate upon their importance for if he applies them, or manages to apply them worldwide, he will become the Master of All – he will enslave everyone both physically and monetary. God wills it, Deus Vult, you Christcucks.

The ungodly shall simply perish, not because they don’t believe in the Yah-monster, but because the Jews will make sure that any kind of racial, ethnic, tribal or nationalistic consciousness among non-Jews – will cease to exist. Without a unifying factor, a purpose, a vision, a mission of preservation – they will perish, they will be driven away by mere wind and none shall know of them nor hear of them no more.

In order to better understand the Psalms we shall quickly look into their background. They are part of the Jewish Law and Bible, part of the Christian Old Testament (that’s right you Christcuck imbeciles, your God is the Jewish God), part of the Muslim Quran and faith – and are set to have been given by the Jewish God to the Jew David. The Jewish religion of Islam says the following on the Psalms : In the Qur’an, the Zabur [Psalms] is mentioned by name only three times. The Qur’an itself says nothing about the Zabur specifically, except that it was revealed to David, king of Israel and that in Zabur is written “My servants the righteous, shall inherit the earth”.

Since “the righteous” are Yahweh followers, which simply in literal terms means Jew followers, we see here that the plan is for Jews to inherit the earth. It has been 2000 years that no one has truly managed to stand up to the Jewish infestation upon this planet and we are reaching the culmination of the Jewish plan. Not because it is a “godly prophecy”, but because it is a man-made strategy and plan which has not been stopped yet. The White Nationalist Trad-Life Christcuck monkeys will probably have an explanation as to why there isn’t a single European name among the oh-so-glorious prophets and holy-men within the Bible :

“We have sent thee inspiration, as We sent it to Noah and the Messengers after him: we sent inspiration to Ibrahim, Isma’il, Ishaq, Yaqub and the Tribes, to Isa, Ayyub, Yunus, Aaron, and Sulayman, and to Dawood We gave the Psalms.” - Qur’an, Sura 4 (An-Nisa), ayah 163. It is truly a miracle how idiots can read “we” and still think of “one single God” speaking here. The level of stupidity we have to deal with is quite frustrating.

Anyway, let us now proceed with the Psalms Chapter 2

The Jew David wonders why the non-Jewish kings rage against him, his Chosenites and his God – how it is even possible for them to try to group up and rid their lands of Jews. Cast away the Jews from us!, seems to have been an age old conclusion which every single non-Jewish group of people have come to. Those god damn anti-semitic people, can’t they see the enrichment that the Jews bring to their lands? The prostitution, the enslavement, the degeneracy, pedophilia, incest, usury, religion?

The Jewish God of course will supposedly laugh at everyone and show them his power, his holy mount is Zion and David is his begotten son. Then the Yahweh monster says that all that the Jew David has to do is ask of him : And he will deliver unto the Jews all the non-Jewish races and people, they shall become their inheritance, ever-lasting slaves as promised within the Old Testament Laws. The entire earth shall become a Jewish possession, the trick of how to achieve this having been given within the Laws as well : Through the application of Usury.

The Jews shall break the non-Jews with a rod of iron – here knowledge from the Zohar helps – where we learn that the Jews will conquer the World through their “mouth”, which is to say propaganda and brainwashing. Their iron are newly written norms, laws – things which are in our modern day times defined as “hate speech”, crippling us completely. They are dividing us – dashing us into little pieces. The Jews are advised to remain wise and instructed – follow the Laws and the plan set out thousands of years ago – take it slow and make sure to remain ever vigilant in conquering the planet.

The last verse is probably one which Christcucks read and get wet : Whereas we just learned that David has been announced as the “begotten son”, which means that during the lifetime of David the Jews who were reading the Psalms were supposed to follow David whom God gave these instructions.

This has nothing to do with the Jew Jesus.

The verse 1 must be a continuous Jewish experience – and every time the Jew convinces himself that everyone else is simply mad and unable to realize how much positivity their presence brings about. We also have to understand the Jewish fairy tale background here – David is supposedly not only surrounded by many non-Jews, but also experiences a supposed Jewish division within the Jewish lands in the middle east, for the tribes have gone one against the other and the land has been split many times before.

There is always something very religious and charming behind a man speaking alone to himself and then adding every now and then supposed words of God which he somehow imagines to have received or heard – and, it gets even better – when there are several billion idiots who believe it 2000 years later. This chapter shows us a quite afraid man, concerned with his very own life, who has to face many opponents – both inner and outer – and who is basically praying to God to help him get out of the situation. His wish, nothing special of course, is to have God help him kill his enemies.

If one were to read a “satanic” book of demon summoning, one could literally see the following words repeat themselves within it : “Arise, O Lord, save me, O my God!” – exchange the words Lord and God with any other “demon” and you get the idea behind it. The Jewish God is called to smite all their enemies; he is to bless his “people” – the Jews.

I don’t know about you, but I’m really having a hard time here reading this and pretending it is a holy book.

God of his righteousness – that is surely an element we are supposed to simply overlook here, aye? Parts of this psalm could be looked upon reasonably again – your own Mind, your own ability to stay Calm and Sharp, your own Willpower, your very own developed Self – is that which can enlarge you in distress, have mercy upon your actions and hear your “prayers”. At the end of the day, you are the only one who can forgive himself for something – others may merely put a mask on the problem.

Alas, this of course is not the point behind this Jewish conglomeration of words called a holy book. It is remarkable how the Jewish war journal called the Bible is filled with entrances of good and bad days of the Jewish people and yet everyone thinks it to be a religion. Here we have a book where Jews go from one place to the other murdering, stealing, genociding other people and races – and Christcucks can sit with a straight face and pretend it to be something divine.

They are literally cheering on for the Jews to conquer this world by believing that some kind of God is behind every Jewish action. Whenever the Jews destroyed someone else: It was God who helped them. Whenever the Jews lost: It was God who punished them for not following his Will or Laws strictly enough. And here, yet again, in Psalm 4 we have such a situation where the Jews are advised to follow their Yah-monster more tightly.

As for their enemies, which is everyone else on this planet, the Jews have managed to convince them not to do the same for their own tribal interest.

A modern day German is to do everything he possibly can to ruin Germany, to eradicate and delete the German race from the face of the Earth – he is not to call upon his Ancestors, let alone his own Gods, to help him prevail and survive against his enemies. Why, such a thing would be anti-Semitic.

I laughed my ass off at this one. The Jewish God finds no pleasure in wickedness – it’s like David read a different kind of the Old Testament. But, everything non-Jahwe-ish is of course to be regarded as wicked. It isn’t wicked for the Jehovah loving Christian to burn White women at the stakes for having cats in their houses – but it is wicked for White women who don’t believe in Jew Jesus to exist. Every non-Muslim is an infidel that has to convert or die; every non-Jew is a filthy Goy. But the same shitty God of these three Jewish religions : He never heard of wickedness.

And neither does evil dwell with him! Right, he merely creates Evil as we learn in Isaiah 45:7 – it doesn’t dwell with him, he merely sends it out – like a sea of waves. Deus Vult. Neither shall the foolish stand in his sight, yet we learn in the New Testament from the Jew Paul who brought us the infestation called Christianity – how God has chosen the foolish to destroy the wise. Isn’t that a change of hearts, aye?

Being deceitful and lying is part of the Muslim faith, as well as the foundation of Judaism as explained specifically in the Talmud and Zohar. They can lie and deceive non-Jews 24 hours a day. God won’t mind since it is his “people” doing it to, well, “other” people. Keep in mind that Psalms are a favored part of the Jew-book by Masons. The nerve of these Jews and their puppets – to call upon their God to destroy others for being deceitful and using “flattering”, whereas they are mind-manipulating millions of lives through the media and various types of “flattering”, especially those of the sexual kind.

Keep in mind – this is a “religion”. It somehow has something to do with spirituality.

A religion. Even though there are some Jewish theories which talk about a form of reincarnation, here we learn that the Jews believe there to be no life after death at all – for how will the Jew David thank God or remember him after he died? Quite the mind fuck that is going on here, isn’t it? Fear God your entire life because the Jew told you to do so, but once you die it’s all fine – you won’t remember him anyways.

The Jew David is writing an entire journal of sadness – he is surrounded by anti-Semitic people who just don’t seem to get along with him – so he calls for his beloved God, he begs him to show up and destroy his enemies, to shame the hell out of them, to morally and mentally cripple them.

As per usual, never are you to wonder what it is that David has done to become such an element of anti-Semitic hate. No, it is impossible that the Jew has done something awful and disgusting. All you ever learn, all you ever hear – is their side of story – their whining, crying and lying part of it; everything else is hate speech and anti-Semitism. Always keep in mind what you already know about the Jewish Old Testament Laws set up supposedly by God himself; always remember what you have learned about the Jewish religion in the Zohar, Talmud, Bible, etc. Never forget those horrible things and what Yahweh, the Jewish God, the Jewish collective hive mind and mindset of the Abrahamic religions, truly represents!

The Jews seem to love this idea of talking in front of a Judge or a Crowd and convincing them of being absolutely innocent while others are sinning just and only for looking at them. Just as they turn the Goyim against one another – so we can feel the same pattern going on here – especially if you believe the Jewish Tribal God Yahweh to be a “Universal God”.

We’d have the Jew David standing in front of this “Universal God” then and attempting to convince him how he should really punish all the others. It’s like watching a bad movie where an evil character turns a brother against a brother – it’s like watching World War 1 and 2 unfolding again in front of our eyes.

With Jews lying, bringing about falsehood all the time, one would think that this “God” of theirs would eventually, if he were truly an absolute deity which as to act upon its Nature, turn against them and simply annihilate them. But it won’t. Because it is their artificially made up collective Will and Creature. You know exactly all the shit the Jews have done throughout the ages. If this “God” of yours was truly “just” and really did care about Justice and Righteousness – he would have dealt with them properly a long time ago. Quite the contrary, though; other people vanish as the Jews succeed in destroying one society after the other – just as they are doing nowadays, in the 21st century. It is remarkable how they are mind-manipulating Whites to forget about their Race, to even betray it, while promoting and maintaining the Jewish Race, Nation, Power and Control. If you believe that some kind of God is behind them, it can only be the fucking Devil.

“Our Lord” – their Lord, my gullible friends. Not your God. The Jewish God. The Abrahamic God. Sit down for a moment now, lest your mind overloads and you harm yourself while dropping on the ground. The supposed one and only God – has enemies. Without him, there is nothing. With him, life exists. He has enemies. He could have only created his own enemies – why would he do that? Is it because he created Evil? Is it because free will developed which didn’t follow his own Will anymore?

And if so – why not reset everything – why continue this idiocy? This is how the Jewish idea developed – God is here somewhere within the very thing he created – and the Jews are his Chosen people who must rescue him and uplift him back to his true “God status”. Remember Goy, doing what the Jews want, is doing what God wants. Everything else is anti-Semitic. God wants pedophilia, necrophilia, incest, race-mixing, homosexuality, etc. – don’t look at me! – there are billions of followers of the God of the Bible and that’s where our world has come to.

Truly, a paradise. Jews finally fulfilled one of their man Laws of the Bible, given to them by God – to apply Usury to the non-Jewish world : The Federal Reserve. At what point does such an Evil entity as the FED seem much less like a Godly-benevolent-command and begins to become a very simple reality : A devious plan of horrible humanoids? As for the beasts of the field – it means a lot to know how the non-Jew is regarded as an animal in the Jewish Talmud – the Oral extension of the Bible.

Here we learn that David believes Man (Adam, the Jew) to be lesser than angels – whereas in the Zohar it is said that The Jew is above the Angel as he can do both Good and Evil, while the Angel is bound to do only Good.

His marvelous works being the destruction of his enemies – I like how David tells God : Yo, God, if you judge against my enemies, then you are judging right. Anything else would be anti-Semitic, so don’t fuck it up Yahweh! The heathen is mentioned again, and just for the reminder, every god damn non-Jew is basically a heathen, with the exception of Islam followers, as Islam is pretty much an almost perfect copy paste of Judaism itself. It is, however, less centralized, sinister and powerful as the drive behind Judaism – it never was designed to win in the end – for their creator was the same creator as the one behind Christianity : The Jew.

As it is a Jewish Law of the Old Testament to destroy anything non-Jewish, including any heathen region, so we read here that the Jewish God destroyed cities and memorials of heathens. The Christian European reads this and doesn’t realize that everything European was destroyed by the Jews, their “God”, and all the Christuck followers of that time. Greece, Rome, Egypt – they were never Christian until they were conquered by that Semitic filth of a religion. Rejoicing in Europe’s Christianization is like rejoicing in its invasion of multi-culturalism and diversity in the 21st century. It is the same bullshit, on just a far more dangerous and direct scale.

The Jews pretend to be for the “minorities” just as we learn here about God and the “oppressed” – the same pattern and tactic being used every time. The destruction of the heathen, of the Goy, is constantly repeated here and finally we learn that the “nations”, which in Hebrew literally means “Goyim”, may know themselves to be nothing but men – but in Hebrew here isn’t used the word “Adam”, which is their term for them – only the Jew is “Adam”, the true “Man” – the Goyim here are related to the Hebrew word “enosh” which is simply a “mortal” differing from the more dignified “adam”.

But even adam in Strong’s Concoradance means : another, hypocrite, common sort, low, man mean, of low degree, person. From ‘adam; ruddy i.e. A human being (an individual or the species, mankind, etc.) — X another, + hypocrite, + common sort, X low, man (mean, of low degree), person.

If the Jew is regarded as a hypocritical low degree person (which he truly is), how low do they, from their perspective, view the non-Jewish Goyim by referring to them as mere “mortals”? Well, we know from the Talmud and Zohar that they view us as animals and nothing more.

It is remarkable how this chapter describes the Jews and yet here we are, reading the words of a Jew who is supposedly having an emotional breakdown against the non-Jewish people around him. Weren’t the Jews robbing Germany of everything? Didn’t they starve millions of Russians and Ukrainians to death, robbing the poor of their very ability to feed themselves? Didn’t the Jews steal everything from the Egyptian people until they had nothing anymore and were forced to leave their rural areas and group into cities only where they become dependent on the food Jews gave them for high taxes?

Where is this great judgment of God against the Jews? It won’t ever happen as some type of “force from the Universe”. First, because it is their own God we are talking about here, their fairy tale monster which has one single purpose in his existence : To protect the Jew. Secondly, because this monster doesn’t exist. There won’t ever come a wave of karma to stop the Jews. The only thing that will stop them are other people, are actions such as those which many Nations before us have done. You could have realized by now that after 3000 years there is no greater force in this universe which will stop the Jews – no prophet, no Messiah, no God – we are out here alone, forsaken among these parasites and the only way to survive is to fight and struggle against them.

The Jews murdered innocents among us, stole children in the night and drank their blood – we have all of this documented – and yet here we have David describing the same thing against the non-Jewish people of this world. And we see, yet again, this same communistic, Christian notion of equality, of neutralization, of the fatherless and oppressed – the idea that the “man of the earth” may no more oppress, which again is “enosh”, the mortal, and not adam, the Jew. One has to understand these tricky statements when reading Jewish documents.

If the Jews can therefore convince themselves and the world that “mortal White enosh humanoids” are “oppressing” someone else, then it is perfectly fine, according to their God and their Laws, to destroy those people and annihilate them. God fucking wills it.

We all know that Whites aren’t oppressing anyone. We are helping every fucking thing that seems to have a soul within it, from cats to humanoids. We are feeding Africa, China, India, giving them technology, uplifting them, sharing with them everything we have – our god damn DNA as well. Jews not only have been enslaving other people throughout the ages, but are doing so nowadays as well – it is their Old Testament Biblical Law to enslave people and leave those slaves as an inheritance for their children.

It is part of the Jewish culture and lifestyle to have slaves. Therefore when Jews arrived in America they had to get slaves in order to live as they see fit – and they didn’t enslave only Black people, they enslaved White Irish people as well. It is all because of the god damn Jew, and you better start understanding him, his Laws, his Bible and every other god damn document that has something to do with him. The Jew pretends to be a great “warrior for justice, righteousness and equality”, but the only thing he is interested in, is making sure that there won’t exist any resistance every again one day among the “mortals” against him, the “adam”.

The 10th chapter has to be understood, yet again, from the Jewish perspective and from the Jewish timeline – the only humble in their eyes are their own Jewish fellow people. Everyone else, at that point in time, was a heathen – everyone. It is a Jew praying to the Jewish God to help the Jews and destroy and crumble all the non-Jews around them. And in the very last verse he asks for his God to stop the non-Jews, the mortal men of the earth, who are supposedly oppressing them.

It’s the 21st century. You better wake the fuck up out of your Jewish delusion.