Fox host to Kirsten Gillibrand: ‘If you want to be treated equally’ then you’re asking Trump to call you whore

https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/fox-host-to-kirsten-gillibrand-if-you-want-to-be-treated-equally-then-youre-asking-trump-to-call-you-whre/

Fox News host Katie Pavlich on Tuesday said that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) should have expected that President Donald Trump would suggest she is a whore because she called for his resignation.

After several women came forward this week to say that Trump had sexually harassed or abused them, Gillibrand drew Trump’s ire by calling on him to step down.

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! 84,00284,002 Replies



86,42586,425 likes

Democrats immediately condemned Trump’s tweet as sexist “slut-shaming.”

On Thursday, Pavlich suggested that Gillibrand was attacking Trump to bolster a 2020 presidential bid.

“She called for Sen. Franken (D-MN) to step aside, not because she cares about his behavior but because if she does that, there’s an equation that goes on that means that the president, of course, has to step aside,” she opined. “Did the president have to respond with a tweet to that? No. Was it a little bit crass? Yes. Did it have language he has used against men? Yes.”

“And feminists have to make a choice,” she continued. “They either want to be treated like men as they claim, and then when they are treated like men not complain. Or they need to say that they wanted to be treated differently. You can’t have it both ways.”

“Feminists have this idea that they want to be in the playing field and equal to men,” Pavlich remarked. “However, when they are treated with the same language or the same aspects of a situation, they then come back and cry sexism.”

According to the Fox pundit, Gillibrand “can’t have it both ways because then they’re going to treat you differently.”

“So, if you want to be treated equally, you have to be treated equally on all levels,” she said. “And if you are going to call for the president to resign, he’s probably going to respond to you with some kind of message as he has responded to everybody else.”