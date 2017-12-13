The White Freemason and Zionist Donald Trump Serves The War Gods

http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=1255

He’s back on the campaign trail in full regalia!

All the trappings of Trump’s former whistle stops were on display last week in Pensacola.

Crowds cheering, camera’s flashing, fans saluting, flags waving, all shot through with patriotic flair.

And what’s an ‘American’ affair without the military there?

[Clip: “Hello, Pensacola. What a place. Right here on the Emerald Coast, right? The Emerald Coast, in the great state of Florida, where we had a tremendous victory, didn’t we? Come on. We’re joined by many, many people in the military and great American patriots. Thank you very much.”]

The beat’s been set, boots are on the ground, and a war economy just won’t quit.

[Clip: “We are supporting our troops and their wonderful military families, including those right here in the cradle of naval aviation. The home of the legendary Blue Angels, people don’t realize that. By the way, can those people fly, or what? How about Naval Air Station Pensacola? Good place, right? And it is really time, this isn’t a Republican thing or Democratic thing, or anything. It’s time for Democrats in Congress to drop the threats of shutdowns of government. And support a clean appropriations bill that fully supports and funds our military. We can’t play games anymore. We can’t play games. And don’t forget, we make the greatest missiles, the greatest military equipment, anywhere in the world. Nobody’s close. And what does it also mean? To me it is secondary in this case. But what does it also mean? Jobs, jobs.”]

Bombs away!

You can’t sustain these ‘jobs’ without killing innocents abroad and bringing your own back home in caskets draped with flags.

And slinging the BS smells the same by any other name.

[Clip: “The VA was a mess, so many parts of our country. Hey! They left me with North Korea, they left me with a mess in the Middle East, they left me with Afghanistan, which is, was a disaster. We’re making a lot of progress in Afghanistan, just like we have with getting ISIS out of Iraq, getting ISIS out of Syria. Knocking the hell out of them. They left me with a mess.”]

No sir. It was Russia who knocked the “h” out of ISIS. Why can’t we tell the truth, at least once in a while?

But when it comes to Making America Strong Again the lies just won’t quit.

[Clip: “When I came into office, we inherited all of these problems, all around the globe, years of America projecting weakness, not going over the red line. If we went over the red line, you wouldn’t have had Russia and Iran going into Syria.”]

No way. They came into Syria because America was arming terrorists. Everyone knows that, Mr Trump.

[Clip: “So Russia went in and Iran went in, but you know what? We have 59 missiles and they used gas and we said you can’t do that.”]

They didn’t do that.

Before any impartial investigation was initiated to examine so-called ‘evidence’ against Syria, Trump launched the missiles.

Fact is, Syria’s chemical weapons were removed—confirmed by the US—by the end of 2014.

But we don’t want to confuse anyone with facts, do we?

[Clip: “We hit, our great military, from ships 700 miles away, 59 missiles and 59 perfect hits.”]

Wait a minute.

Dr Theodore Karasik, a senior advisor to Gulf State Analytics says that only 36 made target.

And various experts say that others struck surrounding towns killing civilians. These are ‘perfect hits?’

For when hawkish ‘God and Country’ militarism hits the floor, look out!…we’re in big trouble now.

[Clip: “And above all else, we know this, America doesn’t worship government, we worship God. And all of us here tonight are united by the same values. We believe the United States military is the greatest force for justice in the history of the world, and we are going to take care of it, and we are going to properly fund it and we are going to have the finest weapons because when we do all of that, we are much, much safer, and far less likely to have to use them. It’s amazing how that works. Isn’t it?”]

Hasn’t happened so far.

The war machine needs monsters abroad, (and sometimes monsters at home), to keep the Military Industrial Complex fed.

For if we’re really “worship God” the blood-shedding would stop.

It is written in the conscience of every truly God-worshipping man:

“You cannot serve God and the war-gods of Mammon.”