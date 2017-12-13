The Aryan View of Women

http://www.renegadetribune.com/aryan-view-women/

There is a difference between how other races treat their women and how Aryans treat their women. The Aryan has a specific worldview regarding their women, which is related to the worldview of living for eternity. This is the heathen philosophy of hamingja and the Divine Spark. This is opposed to Semitic materialistic ideas. Semites see their women as property of men, which is exposed in the three Abrahamic religions Judaism, Islam and Christianity.

Europe was influenced by Christianity during and after the fall of Rome. This is arguably the reason for the European descent into the dark ages. This also influenced how women were seen in Europe during the Middle Ages. I will use a few verses from the Christian Bible to make my point.

First Timothy Chapter 2 verses 4-15 (King James Version):

4. Who will all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.

5.For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Jesus Christ.

6. Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.

7. Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.

8. I will therefore that men pray everywhere, lifting up holy hands, without wrath and doubting.

9. In like manner also, that adorn themselves in modest apparel, with shamefacedness and sobriety; not with broided hair, or gold, or pearls, or costly array;

10. But (which becometh women professing godliness) with good works.

11. Let women learn in silence with all subjection.

12. But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence.

13. For Adam was first formed, then Eve.

14. And Adam was not deceived, but the woman being deceived was in transgression.

15. Notwithstanding the shall be saved in childbearing, if they continue in faith and charity and holiness with sobriety.”

This is the opposite of the Aryan world view, especially pertaining to women. The Judeo-Christian views them as property submissive to men and holds that they must adorn themselves with “shamefacedness”. Why? Because they are less than men? We can see how this God (even the God of the new covenant) sees women.

When one looks at the Germanic myth of the founding of man and woman, one will find a completely different story.

One day two tree trunks washed up to shore, and the God Odin with a few other gods decided to create a man and woman from them. So they shaped them into a man and woman, and gave them three gifts. Önd (breath/spirit), ódhr (ecstasy/inspiration), and lá (No one is sure what lá means but it has something to do with health). They were named Ask (ash tree) and Emble (water pot, also elm tree). They were given midgard to live in.

Although this tale is sparse, it is riddled with meaning. When you look at the Poetic Edda, the stanza that tells this tale is after the stanza that tells of Yggdrasil.

I know an ash tree that stands,

It is called Yggdrasil,

A mighty tree showered in hail.

From there comes the dews that fall in the valleys.

It stands evergreen above Urd’s Well.”

The succeeding stanza talks about Ask and Emble. In old Norse the word “Askr” means Ash tree. Yggdrasil and Ask are both considered ash trees, standing over a Well. The waters of Urd nourish Yggdrasil, and the dew drips back into the well replenishing it. Also at the well live the Norns. The Norns write the fate of everyone and everything.

The Aryan worldview also sees to a hierogamy (a Divine Marriage) between a Sky God and an Earth Mother. In the Germanic context, Thor and Sif. The sky gives the Earth rain. The rain (semen) falls to the ground (the womb) and life springs forth. Or in the context of the tree, dew falling to the well.

These myths explain the worldview of the Aryan people and their view of women. Ask (man) in nourished by the woman, and the woman is replenished by the dew from the tree (man), or rain from the sky. From this marriage comes life. At the well (woman) live the Norns (fate), so she carries the fate of the tribe.

The Aryan worldview sees the relationship between man and woman as complementary; one cannot function without the other. The tree cannot function without the well; it will die without water. The well will become empty without a well nourished tree. The sky and ground cannot function without each other, or there will be no life. And then the fate of the people, the tribe, will die.

This story also relates to the general Worldview as well. The Roman historian Tacitus wrote on the Germanic Peoples:

Their holy places are woods and groves, and they apply the names of deities to that hidden presence which is seen only by the eye of reverence.”

This addresses the view the gods are not separate from the world, unlike the God in the Judeo-Christian worldview. The gods are animating forces within nature. In the myth of the world’s Creation, the world is made from the giant Ymir, which is a further example of this worldview.

There is also no sharp dividing line between mankind and nature. In this myth man and woman were made from trees. Also in mythical comparison, we are seen as like the sky and Earth. In this Worldview we are only a part of nature. Not the rulers of it, as in the belief of Christian faith.

We can see the worldview of the Aryan is in accordance with nature and science, because if there is no cooperation between man and woman, there is no tribe, and you die off. We are animals, a part of nature, a part of evolution, just like everything else in nature. This is much different than the worldview of Semites. We have seen how this poisoned our people for a long time. Later this gave rise to another unnatural movement – feminism. Feminism suggests men and women are the “same” and that they “equal” another. We also see this as false, because men and women are built to do different things. That was nature’s purpose.

In conclusion, we must go back to this View of the Sexes. This is how we separate and define ourselves from other races. We must not resort to Semitic thinking (like with Sharia) when we view how the gender relations must work. The Christian view is not Aryan, nor is the Jewish or Islamic view. And so called “white Sharia” is not white; it is untermensch. We must be Aryan.