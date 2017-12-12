Trump, Melania wish ‘our Jewish brothers and sisters’ a happy Hannukah

US President Donald Trump wished his “Jewish brothers and sisters” in America, Israel and across the world a happy Hanukkah on Tuesday, as Jews lit candles worldwide to celebrate the holiday.

“Hanukkah is a time for Jewish families around the world to come together around the lighting of the menorah and celebrate the miracles of the past and promises of the future. Melania and I wish all of our Jewish brothers and sisters celebrating this meaningful holiday a happy and healthy eight nights in the company of those they love,” Trump said in a statement.

After recounting the Hanukkah tale and praising its “Jewish heroes,” Trump said the US was pround to “stand with the Jewish people who shine as a light to all nations” during the Festival of Lights.

“We also stand with the people of Israel, the Jewish State, which has itself a miraculous history of overcoming the tallest of odds. We hope that those observing the holiday here, in Israel, and around the world have a wonderful holiday,” the US president said.

Last week, Trump hosted the White House Hanukkah Reception, where he was applauded for his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and directing the State Department to formulate a plan for moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the city.