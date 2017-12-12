Thousands of Hezbollah supporters protest Trump Jerusalem move in Beirut

apocalypse29, ,

Thousands of Lebanese Hezbollah supporters take to the streets of Beirut to protest US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The demonstrators marched through the terror group’s strongholds, after Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah called for a “major demonstration” to denounce Trump’s decision.

Protesters carrying Hezbollah banners and Palestinian flags are chanting: “Death to America, death to Israel” and “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine.”

Published by apocalypse29

