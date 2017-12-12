Teacher Gets Fired for “Misgendering” Student, Responds With Epic Lawsuit

https://conservativetribune.com/teache-misgendering-student-lawsuit/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=conservative-tribune

A school in England has been slapped with a lawsuit after firing a teacher for calling a biological girl a “girl.”

Joshua Sutcliffe, a 27-year-old Christian pastor told two students, “Well done, girls.” One student, however, took major offense at this statement.

After officials at the state secondary school in Oxfordshire received word of the incident, Sutcliffe was suspended and the school called for a disciplinary hearing.

The school said that he had “misgendered” a student and was “demonstrating discriminatory behaviors” and “contravened the school’s equality policy.”

According to the Evening Standard, Joshua apologized to the student, but apparently it was too little, too late. The school fired him, but the story doesn’t end here.

The school then found itself in a legal battle after Sutcliffe decided to hit back with a lawsuit.

Metro reported that Sutcliffe wrote the school saying, “I regret that our relations have reached this point, but I feel I have no choice but to bring legal proceedings against you without further notice.”

He even called the school’s tactics “totalitarian.”

Additionally, Sutcliffe told the BBC, “While the suggestion that gender is fluid conflicts sharply with my Christian beliefs… I have never looked to impose my convictions on others.”

He added that he doesn’t think that calling someone by their biological birth gender is that unreasonable either.

He just has a problem calling a girl a boy because it goes against his “human rights.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise though. The LGBT community will do whatever it takes to make sure its agenda is pushed down our throats.

Gone are the days when a teacher would be safe calling a girl a “girl” and a boy a “boy.” Now, teachers have to be afraid to lose their jobs because they might “misgender” a student.

It’s absolutely sickening.

Free speech is being flushed down the toilet in the push to have everyone accept transgenderism, no questions asked.

I’m sure that in the very near future, we’ll see more suspensions and lawsuits.

Get ready, folks. The culture war is heating up.

