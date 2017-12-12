PROTESTS OVER JERUSALEM RECOGNITION CONTINUE IN BETHLEHEM

Protests continue in the West Bank city of Bethlehem following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last week.

Thousands of Palestinians took part in protests over the weekend, across the West Bank, in Jerusalem and in the Wadi Ara region. 1,397 Palestinians were injured in protests and riots against Israeli security forces on Friday and Saturday, according to the Red Crescent spokeswoman, Erab Sukaha.

Widespread protests have also emerged in Muslim majority countries such as Turkey and Lebanon.

 

 

