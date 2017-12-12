Kirsten Gillibrand Fires Back After Trump’s Revolting Twitter Smear

After being attacked in a tweet by President Donald Trump, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand fired back by letting him know that she, as well as other women, will not be silenced.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, which was described by many as a form of sexual harassment, Trump whined about Gillibrand and said that in the past begged him for campaign donations and added that she “would do anything for them.”

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! 74,06374,063 Replies



Gillibrand quickly responded, sending a strong message.

Kirsten Gillibrand ✔@SenGillibrand You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/940567812053053441 … 21,48421,484 Replies



Trump’s tweet marks just his latest attack against women and while it might seem to be a random outburst, it’s certainly not a coincidence that Gillibrand targeted him the day prior. It’s perhaps fitting that the Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2017 is “feminism” as the leader of the nation continues to prove his regressiveness on women’s rights issues.