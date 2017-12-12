‘I would rather not’: Republicans refuse to look at Trump’s tweet to avoid comment on Gillibrand attack

At least two Republican senators refused to look at President Donald Trump’s sexually insulting tweet against Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) to avoid commenting.

A pack of Democrats denounced the president’s tweet, which suggested the senator “would do anything” for a campaign donation from him, but Republicans tried to avoid the controversy.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) was asked to comment by Huffington Post politics reporter Igor Bobic, but she begged off.

“I’m sorry I don’t follow his Twitter,” she said, according to Bobic — who offered to show her the tweet.

Ernst flatly declined, saying, “No, I would rather not. Thank you.”

Igor Bobic ✔@igorbobic Ernst on Trump’s Gillibrand tweet: “I’m sorry I don’t follow his Twitter.” After a reporter offered to show her the tweet, Ernst says, “No, I would rather not. Thank you.” 511511 Replies



Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), who has blasted Trump as a liar who is “debasing” the office, also tried to ignore the tweet, according to NBC News congressional reporter Frank Thorp V.

“I don’t know that I want you to show it to me, I can’t respond if I don’t know anything about it,” Corker said, according to Thorp.

Frank Thorp V ✔@frankthorp Asked about Trump’s tweet RE: Gillibrand, @BobCorker says he hasn’t seen it. *Reporter offers to show him.* Corker: “I don’t know that I want you to show it to me, I can’t respond if I don’t know anything about it.” 813813 Replies



Thorp also asked Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to comment on the president’s attack on her Democratic colleague, but she declined.

“I don’t want to get in the middle of the President’s tweets, we’ve got so much going on and this is what everybody is distracted by,” Murkowski said, according to Thorp.