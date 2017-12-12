HEZBOLLAH’S NASRALLAH CALLS ON ALLIES TO UNITE AND CONFRONT ISRAEL

BEIRUT – The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on Monday said the group and its allies in the region would renew their focus on the Palestinian cause after what he called their victories elsewhere in the region.

Nasrallah called on Hezbollah’s allies to put in place a united strategy “in the field” to confront Israel. The Iran-backed group has been fighting in Syria alongside regional allies.

Lebanon’s pro-Hezbollah al-Akhbar newspaper declared “Death to America” on its front page on Thursday, the strongest reaction among universally critical Lebanese press coverage of US President Donald Trump’s decision on the status of disputed Jerusalem.

Trump on Wednesday officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said he would move the US embassy there, sparking fury and frustration in Arab countries.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, is expected to deliver the group’s first reaction to Trump’s move in a televised address at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday.

Akhbar called Trump’s decision “America’s new Balfour,” referring to the Balfour Declaration in which Britain endorsed the establishment of a Jewish homeland in the Middle East a century ago.

“Today in Palestine there is a capable, empowered resistance that owns thousands of rockets that can strike Tel Aviv,” it said.

Hezbollah, a heavily-armed military and political organization, has fought numerous conflicts with Israel since it was formed in 1982.