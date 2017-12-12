Fifth day of protests in Middle East over Trump’s Jerusalem move

A fifth day of angry protests was expected in the Middle East over US President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas visited Cairo for crisis talks.

Protests were being planned for Lebanon and Iran as well as in East Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories.

Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based terror group which fought a war with Israel in 2006, called for the demonstration in Beirut’s southern suburbs, with large crowds and a speech by the Shiite group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah expected in the afternoon.

A large turnout was also expected for a protest in Tehran.

In Indonesia, demonstrators burned US and Israeli flags in front of the American embassy in Jakarta to protest the move.

