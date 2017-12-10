White Man Gets 15-Years in Prison for Leaving Bacon in Mosque

A man who broke into a mosque and left a slice of raw bacon has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

(Independent)

Michael Wolfe from Titusville in Florida pleaded guilty to the break-in at the Islamic Society of Central Florida Masjid Al-Munin Mosque in January 2016.

CCTV footage shows the 37-year-old smashing windows and lights with a machete before leaving bacon by the front door.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to criminal mischief to a place of worship with a hate crime enhancement on Tuesday, after a plea deal was arranged with the mosque and the police.

A spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office, Todd Brown, told Florida Today: “He entered a plea deal and plead guilty to vandalising the mosque itself with hate crime enhancement, making it a felony.

“He waived his right to a pre-sentencing investigation.”

In addition to the sentence, Wolfe will remain on probation for a further 15 years after his release.

A charge of armed burglary was dropped in exchange for the guilty plea, Mr Brown said.

According to state records Wolfe has numerous previous convictions for burglary.