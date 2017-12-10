Turkish Crypto Jew President Erdogan Destroying Europe

Writer Ergun Poyraz reveals

Author Ergun Poyraz, a Turkish wrote a bestsellingbook, The Children of Moses which is why he was08/05/2013 sentenced to 29 years in prison forespionage against the Turkish government and hewas later murdered 22 April, 2016. Ergun Poyrazreveals in his book The Children of Moses, that thecurrent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is acrypto jew.

– Poyraz tells how President Erdogan came to powerin Turkey with the help of Zionists which are behind the so-called JİTEM Turkey, a Secret Turkishintelligence service. JİTEM are believed to be behind many bombings, terrorism and other illegalpractices. It is also understood to have close links with Ergenek, which is part of the US CIAOperation Gladio.

Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan ( left ) at a joint meeting with the CIA in Libya , Al – Qaeda and members of the Israeli Mossad . Turkey gave Israel the right to use Turkish airspace and territory against Syria .

http://www.liveleak.com / http://www.syrianews. Israeliterritory

Crypto jews in Turkey

The Maimonidian shephardic shabbateanism (ie. Lucifer worship), ie. the crypto jews have long and strong roots in Turkey. There is a statue of Maimonides in the congress of US. This fake Muslim sect is called in Turkey by the name Dönmeh. The sect Dönmeh mixed Talmudist kabbalah (lucifer worship) with Islamic Sufi mystery religion. The concept ”dönmeh” is a derogatory synonym for the word ”transvestite”, and also a word for a group or a person who try to act something else than they really are. The founder of Shabbateanism, Šabbetai Tsevi was a kabbalah Talmudist rabbi who was born in the Ottoman town of Smyrna in year 1626.”

Shabbatean jews

On February 1666 Šabbetai Tsevi was arrested when he came to Constantinople (nowadays Istanbul). He was imprisoned and prosecuted of waging a coup. Sultan Mehmed IV let Šabbetai Tsevi to choose: either to die, or to become a Muslim.

Without hesitation, Šabbetai dressed up a turban and declared being a Muslim.

Šabbetai Tsevi reinterpreted Kabbalah in a way that gave strength to Gnostic satanism. Šabbetai Tsevi was also in close contact with Sufism and dervish.

Later on, during the 1800’s, Jacob Frank (Hebrew: יעקב פרנק, Polish: Jakub Frank, nee Jakub Lejbowicz; 1726 – December 10, 1791) was a Polish Jewish religious leader who claimed to be an incarnation of messiah Sabbatai Zevi. Jakub Franks (aka Lejbowicz) movement was one of the sects of Shabbateanism during the 1800’s.

In their rituals, using drugs was in central role, and they used fraud and usury in order to get the full dependence and loyalty of the victims that they had recruited.

The Frankian Talmudist believe that they can achieve their goals by being apostates, nihilists and deceivers. They reach for Lucifer by doing evil, and by hiding their true intentions.

According to their belief, Messiah needs to be a crypto jew who persecutes other Jews, in order to obtain the so-called Aliya, when Jews move to Israel, ie the fulfillment of Zionism. The Frankian Talmudist try to force their god to take them back to Israel, as they perceive that their god promised to take them to Israel after having chastised them of their evil deeds.

The Frankian Talmudist believe that they should cause a holocaust of the Jews, in order to hasten the coming of Messiah. In this way, the Frankian Talmudist flipped their own evilness into self-perceived obedience They try to destroy the world, in order to force the Messiah to come.

Adolph Hitler was their apostate Messiah, who took the Jewish back to Palestine by executing intentionally evil proceedings.

As a result of the WW2, the state of Israel was established into the Palestinian lands.

Mehmet Talaat Pasha (1872-1921) was a freemason who took part into the Turkish revolution of 1908. He headed a NGO that was a joint project of sufis and Frankian satanists.

Mehmet Talaat Pasha was also the grand master of the Turkish Grand Orient lodge. He had a political office as the Grand Vizier of Turkey during 1917-1918, when there was a talmudokabbalist revolution in the neighboring country Russia.

The crypto jewish coupists overthrew the Sultan of Ottomans in 1908, and thus Turkey became a ”secular” country. There is a large crypto jewish population in Turkey. Their religion is kabbalah satanism, and the function along with the Freemasons. Erdogan helped ’Muslim’ Fethulah Gülen and his Gülen-movement into power. Fethullah Gülen is said to have contacts o heroin trafficking, and he has notably good relations to Israel.

On August 6, 2011 the Economist claimed that the strongest influence of the religious life of the peoples of Turkey is Fethullah Gülen. Gülen lives in US and ha allegedly has contacts with CIA. Gulen movement owns a considerable amount of media corporations, schools around the world eg. In US, and other strong opinion manipulators and sharpers.

Turkish corrupted Zionist Fascist state

Turkish Turkish President Erdogan urged Israel to join OECD ( Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ). Erdogan’s government has made many billions of dollars in arms deals with the Israeli firms . ).

Turkey calls on the Dutch Turks to spy and report on persons who insults Erdogans reputation . President Erdogan was helped to gain power in Turkey by ’Moslem’ Fethulah Gülen and his Gulen movement .

There is evidence that Fethullah Gülen is behind organised smuggling of heroin , and he has friendly relations with Israel . Source ; 06.08.2011 The Economist . ” Today , one of the most influential religious Turks is Fethullah Gülen ,” says The Economist . Gülen lives in the United States , and he is said to be connected to CIA . Gulen-movement has ownership of a significant number of media companies and schools around the world and in the United States .

Erdoganand his jewish friends



Erdogan stages FAKE suicide prevention, to boost ratings in polls

Gülen and Chief Rabbi of Israel On 29 June 2010, Paul Williams PhD wrote: ”Gulen Movement Funded by Heroin Via the CIA …” Gulen movement is financed by heroin smuggling with the help of CIA By PAUL L. WILLIAMS, PHD: ” Court records and the testimony of former government officials show that Fethullah Gulen, who presently resides in Pennsylvania, has amassed more than $25 billion in assets from the heroin route which runs from Afghanistan to Turkey. Sibel Edmonds, a former FBI translator, testified that the drug money has been channeled into Gulen’s coffers by the C.I.A. “A lot of the drugs were going to Belgium with NATO planes,” Ms. Edmonds said. “After that, they went to the UK, and a lot came to the US via military planes to distribution centers in Chicago, and Paterson, New Jersey.” Ms. Edmonds further said that Turkish diplomats, who would never be searched by airport officials, have come into the country “with suitcases of heroin.” According to Ms. Edmonds and other government witnesses, Gulen began to receive funding from the CIA in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union when federal officials realized that the U.S. could not obtain control of the vast energy resources of the newly created Russian republics because of deep-seated suspicion of American motives. Former FBI employee Sibel Edmonds told the Turkish heroin business would not have been able to expand without the protection of the Turkish army and the Turkish secret service approval . Turkey supplyes 75-90 % of all UK / British Isles heroin , says Mark Galeotti , a former official of the Turkish secret service and the Turkish mafia specialist . Turkey, the U.S. officials came to realize, could serve as a perfect “proxy” since it was a NATO ally that shared the same language, culture, and religion as the other Central Asian countries.

Obama visits the Gulen-school in Washington, DC

Turkey was among the first countries that recognized the state of Israel in 1948. In 1974, there were rumors of how the Israeli armed forces assisted the Turkish occupation of Cyprus.

Turkey’s army is said to be controlled by Crypto Jews, and it has reportedly close relations with Israel. According to the pro-government newspaper Taraf, the Turkish army’s deputy chief of staff, Aslan Guner, purchased sophisticated wiretapping equipment in Israel in 2007 to aid Turkey in fighting the Kurdish PKK, which is considered a terror group by Turkey. However, the newspaper claims the Israel Defense Forces communications branch has allegedly used the equipment to listen in on 2,000 Turkish citizens, including political activists, members of opposition parties and academics. According to information Taraf received from a senior army officer, Turkey gave Israel technical details of the GSM, or Global System for Mobile Communications, used in Turkish cell phones, so it could conform the equipment to it. This information, according to the officer, allows Israel to listen in on the cell phone conversations of any Turkish citizen. In response to the allegations, Guner, who at the time was also head of military intelligence, said that the equipment purchase had been authorized by the Turkish Defense Ministry and that Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan had also signed it. read more: http://www.haaretz.com/israel-uses-wiretapping-equipment-it-sold-to-turkey-on-turkish-citizens-1.311626 http://www.haaretz.com/israel-uses-wiretapping-equipment-it-sold-to-turkey-on-turkish-citizens-1.311626 Russian FM Lavrov: ISIS Terrorists Continue Smuggling Oil to Turkey http://en.alalam.ir/news/1801802

Turkish Soldier is beheaded by pro-Erdogan terrorist at military coup 2016

Former Turkish president and also a CIA agent Abdullah Gül together with the prime minister of England David Cameron 08.11.2010 Turkey plays active role in shaping New World Order (NWO)” says former Turkish president Gül: Gül was speaking at Chatham House, the British think tank that will today present Gül with its prestigious Chatham House Prize from the hands of the Queen. During his speech titled “International System, Europe and Turkey in the first quarter of the 21st century,” Chatham House is also known by the name Royal Institute of International Affairs , and it is a sister organisation of US Council on Foreign Relations foundation . During his speech Gül hinted that the era of the Cold War is to be replaced by a new efficient system . Gül announced the completion of a New World Order within the next decade . Gül also pointed out that the New World Order must focus to cover the entire planet and knock out the central European history of understanding trading . Gül also stressed that the New World Order is to be multicultural , and that the so-called nation’s states shall be invalidated . https://www.cihan.com.tr/en/cms-copied-news-on-26-10-456816.htm

(Chatham House: MI6 Front And Corporate Think-Tank) In London, Gül also had a 45-minute meeting with British Prime Minister David Cameron. There was no immediate statement after the talks. Cameron is a staunch supporter of Turkey’s accession into the EU and, in a speech during a visit to Turkey in July, he promised to ”fight” for Turkey’s accession. ”My view is clear. I believe it is just wrong to say that Turkey can guard the camp but not be allowed to sit in the tent,” he said in a speech at the Turkish Parliament. https://www.cihan.com.tr/en/cms-copied-news-on-26-10-456816.htm

http://www.wrmea.org/1999-april-may/capture-of-kurdish-rebel-leader-ocalan-recalls-mossad-collaboration-with-both-turkey-kurds.html It’s all about NWO Rothschilds Greater Israel project

“Greater Israel”: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East The founding father of Zionism Theodore Herzl, “the area of the Jewish State stretches: “From the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.” According to Rabbi Fischmann, “The Promised Land extends from the River of Egypt up to the Euphrates, it includes parts of Syria and Lebanon.” Zionism means Rothschild just as Israel means Rothschild.

Lähteitä;

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sabbatai_Zevi

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto-Judaism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freemasonry_in_Turkey

http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2011/10/25/the-doenmeh-the-middle-easts-most-whispered-secret-part-i.html

http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2011/10/26/the-doenmeh-the-middle-easts-most-whispered-secret-part-ii.html

http://www.meforum.org/5221/turkey-crypto-jew

https://www.rt.com/news/israel-strike-syria-turkey-089/

http://www.familysecuritymatters.org/publications/id.6597/pub_detail.asp

http://www.economist.com/node/13041112

https://www.cihan.com.tr/en/cms-copied-news-on-26-10-456816.htm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erg%C3%BCn_Poyraz