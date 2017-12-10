Jewish Scavenger of Our Sorrows

apocalypse29, ,

Jewish Scavenger of Our Sorrows

How many pains shall it take
To satisfy the sick Jewish appetite
As I go in for the kill
Kikes are always in sight

When the time is right, we shall feast
We shall feed on their pains
Their sorrows will make their flesh taste sweet

You should live have you want
Just don’t try to stop me
Those who doubt what I say
They shall soon believe

Shallow are their words, for they come from starved mouths
It is a dream that we shall, to slash and scar them for life

Large words from small minds
Behind my pain, you shall find
The Jewish scavenger of my sorrow

Their abstract theories shall be a weapon of my choice
It shall be used upon Jews as they are the scavenger of our sorrow

Jews have traveled far, across the seas
To spread their evil brand of miseries

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s