https://www.rawstory.com/2017/12/i-humbly-recommend-you-follow-me-out-the-door-star-diplomat-quits-state-dept-with-blistering-letter-to-tillerson/

A rising star in the U.S. State Department has quit after delivering a blistering letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, excoriating him for destroying the work they have done and damaging the reputation of the country across the world.

According to Yahoo News, Elizabeth Shackelford, who served as a political officer based in Nairobi for the U.S. mission to Somalia, was scathing in her appraisal of the department under Tillerson.

“The cost of this is visible every day in Mission Somalia, my current post, where State’s diplomatic influence, on the country and within our own interagency, is waning,” Shackelford wrote in the letter obtained by Foreign Policy.

According to Shackelford, who also lamented the departure of other career diplomats, if Tillerson is unable “to stem the bleeding by showing leadership and a commitment to our people, our mission, and our mandate as the foreign policy arm of the United States … I would humbly recommend you follow me out the door.”