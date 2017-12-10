Hateful Horsemen
All my horsemen are hateful, we kill them slow
People wait for us to ask them who to kill
Do not try to make any Christian moves
For you don’t know the half of the Christian abuse
Welcome to our room of dead bodies
These are bodies of those that have wronged us in one way
Killed away
Even as we check our guns at the doors
It doesn’t mean that we lack other methods to kill
Remember that we are always sitting next to you
Remember that we are always stabbing next to you
Remember that we are always shooting next to you
But for all we have killed, we shall never forget
We don’t even talk to these kikes very well
We know that they have an evil smell
We shall never trust their mentions, never trust their “issues”
For we already know their evil Jewish intentions
Remember we are the killers sitting next to you
Remember that we are the murderers sitting next to you
Remember that we are the shooters killing next to you
But after all we have killed, we shall never forgive
Why did you Christians come here when you know you should have left
We tried to kill you just to have some peace
And now we are ready to execute
So that you might become just one of us