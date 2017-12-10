https://www.timesofisrael.com/former-fox-news-anchor-says-trump-tried-to-kiss-her-on-the-lips/

A former Fox News anchor claimed Saturday that US President Donald Trump tried to kiss her on the lips in 2005, after he had married his current wife Melania.

The revelation follows sexual misconduct allegations against Trump by 19 other women. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Juliet Huddy told a radio show, “Mornin’ With Bill Schulz,” that she did not feel threatened but was surprised that Trump sought to say goodbye by trying to kiss her on the lips rather than the cheek.

Trump did not try anything else, she stressed.

The incident took place in an elevator at Trump Tower, after Trump had invited her to lunch to discuss a possible role for her in the game show “The Apprentice,” whose first 14 seasons Trump hosted, she said.

“I met him a couple of times. He took me out to lunch in a very public situation,” she said. “He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there and he wanted to say goodbye and rather than kiss me on the cheek he’d lean in on the lips.”

She ducked his advances.

“I actually wasn’t offended by it,” she went on. “I just thought, ‘This is interesting!’ I was surprised that he went for the lips.”

A few years later, Huddy was an anchor for a syndicated talk show on which Trump was a guest. “He came up onstage and he turned around to the audience. There were 50 people there. And he said, ‘I tried hitting on her, but she blew me off!’”

Melanie Trump became engaged to Donald Trump in 2004 and the couple married on January 22, 2005.

Huddy previously accused Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment, settling for a $1.6 million payoff from 21st Century Fox, according to The New York Times.

O’Reilly was sacked in April after sexual misconduct accusations were leveled against him by multiple women, five of whom the TV station had settled with.

There have been a slew of sexual misconduct reports against high-profile men in Hollywood and all over the world since claims of sexual harassment, assault and rape first surfaced against film producer Harvey Weinstein in October.