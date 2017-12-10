FMR. US SECURITY OFFICIAL: JERUSALEM DECISION WILL SET BACK PEACE PROCESS

US President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem decision will set back the peace process in the Middle East, according to former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan, who is also a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, made the remarks during an interview on Friday, saying that the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was out of a consideration of political benefit, not about moving the peace process forward.

Sullivan also believed that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and also a promoter for a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, supported the decision.

Trump announced on Wednesday that the US was formally recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the city.