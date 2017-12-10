Bite The Jewish Pain
As I look down upon the dead Jewish body
I see no trace of their human life
Yet in my eyes
The eye of the killer
We must never assume
As all the blood is drawn from their bodies
We already know how they shall bleed
Beware of all kike-edged weapons
called humanity
With this shield of hatred
And the strong kills
I have become the victor
Instead of the Jewish kill
You must never feed the hunger, instead
You must bite the Jewish pain
For to look back and not forward
Shall help you kill them harder
Never try to cover up the trail of blood
Use daggers spawned from your hate
Killing tears of false remorse
Flow not in vain, just know it is late for regret
Shoot them
To save us all from their ill fated games