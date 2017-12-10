Bite The Jewish Pain

apocalypse29, ,

Bite The Jewish Pain

As I look down upon the dead Jewish body
I see no trace of their human life
Yet in my eyes
The eye of the killer
We must never assume

As all the blood is drawn from their bodies
We already know how they shall bleed
Beware of all kike-edged weapons
called humanity

With this shield of hatred
And the strong kills
I have become the victor
Instead of the Jewish kill

You must never feed the hunger, instead
You must bite the Jewish pain
For to look back and not forward
Shall help you kill them harder

Never try to cover up the trail of blood
Use daggers spawned from your hate

Killing tears of false remorse
Flow not in vain, just know it is late for regret
Shoot them
To save us all from their ill fated games

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s