Bite The Jewish Pain

As I look down upon the dead Jewish body

I see no trace of their human life

Yet in my eyes

The eye of the killer

We must never assume

As all the blood is drawn from their bodies

We already know how they shall bleed

Beware of all kike-edged weapons

called humanity

With this shield of hatred

And the strong kills

I have become the victor

Instead of the Jewish kill

You must never feed the hunger, instead

You must bite the Jewish pain

For to look back and not forward

Shall help you kill them harder

Never try to cover up the trail of blood

Use daggers spawned from your hate

Killing tears of false remorse

Flow not in vain, just know it is late for regret

Shoot them

To save us all from their ill fated games