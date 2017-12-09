The Osama Bin Laden Tangled Web

By (2016)

As a wrap up of the Alinsky-inspired Obama regime, The New Nationalist (TNN) takes a look at the Osama bin Laden fraud. We got just a glimpse of this when limited hangout operative (((Seymour Hersh))) produced a new “expose” essentially saying that “bin Laden” was given to Seal Team 6 on a silver platter. In addition to other Obama lies about the raid, Hersh reports that “bin Laden” was never buried at sea. Rather than ignore the story, the mainstream media via NBC played up Hersh’s “expose” with Andrea Mitchell (aka Mrs. Alan Greenspan) listed in the byline.

The only problem with the Hersh-NBC pile-on version of this backstory is that 9/11 patsy bin Laden mostly likely died many years earlier. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto said as much in a TV interview shortly before she was assassinated.

So Hersh’s story gets some of the detail correct but misses the most important aspect. The Seals killed someone else, or a doppelganger, not sick old bin Laden. Even a Seal Team 6 member at the scene stated that the man they gunned down at the compound “did NOT look like bin Laden.”

Even worse, in a “dead men don’t talk” effort to tie up loose ends, members of Seal Team 6 involved in the raid were sent into harm’s way and assassinated in a war-related set up in Afghanistan. For more on that sticky wicket, see “Deep State’s Propensity to Assassinate Navy Seals.”

The background on Bin Laden’s poor health can be reviewed here. He was on kidney dialysis even before 9/11. Many experts suggest he died long before the 2012 raid, even as early as 2002.

Images said to be taken from a final ridiculous confession video “found by U.S. troops” shows “bin Laden” grinning and plump, apparently from too many trips to the buffet table. The gluttony also seemed to affect a change in bin Laden’s nose size and shape as well.

In the 2012 raid, the fraudsters produced another image, this time of dead bin Laden. It looks like the B Team took an old photo, thus creating the exact same expression in death. Note that Bin Laden’s beard didn’t gray one bit over the span of a decade.

Adding insult to injury, the U.S. military released this photo (found in the raid) of a considerably older and much grayer bin Laden shown watching TV in his Pakistan compound. Even a 9 year old of average intelligence would ask, “Which is it, the death photo or this?”

This rather sloppy bin Laden storytelling was put out by SITE’s (((Rita Katz))), a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen and so-called “terrorism analyst.” She also just happens to be the one who revealed ISIS’ B-rated Hollywood beheading-hoax videos to the world. These are the ones we’ve all heard about but are stopped to protect delicate-flower viewers right as the alleged beheading slices proceed. Katz also concocted the farcical story that ISIS started its own social media site, the CaliphateBook, a “Facebook for fanatics.”

Despite keeping quite busy with “Muslim” hoaxes, SITE has also launched a “White Supremacist Threat” boogeyman project.