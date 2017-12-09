Sen. Warren critical of Trump decision on Jerusalem

BOSTON —US Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Friday she worries that President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will make it more difficult to achieve peace in the Middle East.

The Massachusetts Democrat spoke to several thousand attendees Friday at The Union For Reform Judaism convention in Boston.

Warren said she believes a two-state solution is the best hope for peace and that diplomacy between Israel and the Palestinians should determine the final status of Jerusalem.

She called on Trump to deliver a “comprehensive strategy” for negotiations.

The Union For Reform Judaism said this week that while Trump was affirming “an age-old dream of the Jewish people,” it also had serious concerns about the timing of the announcement and that it could undercut peace efforts.

The Union said a record number of attendees from more than 500 congregations in the US, Canada and a dozen other countries are participating in the biennial gathering.