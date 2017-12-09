Galaxy S9 Size Is Smaller With Bigger Screen

The current trend in phones is for larger screens and minimal bezels. This allows the display to take up the majority of the front of the phone, without significantly increasing the size of already-gigantic phones. Samsung’s phones are no exception, and while the Galaxy S9 size won’t be a bigger, it will definitely have a bigger screen area.

Galaxy S9 Screen

A couple of weeks ago, news broke that Samsung was looking to increase the size of the screen for upcoming Galaxy S9 phones. The display is expected to take up to 90% of the phone’s front side, which will definitely be an improvement over the Galaxy S8’s design. While the bigger screen area had some anticipating an aspect ratio switch to 21:9, it’s looking like that’s not actually the case.

While the screen will look bigger, the Galaxy S9 size won’t actually be any bigger than the current S8 model. What sets the two phones apart is the reduced top and bottom bezels, resulting in a phone that’s almost entirely screen. While not larger in dimension, it will definitely look a lot bigger. According to GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S9 will retain the same aspect ratio of 18.5:9. With a similar screen to the Galaxy S8 and just appearing slightly bigger, Samsung provides customers an upgrade that capitalizes on the phone’s reputation as one of the best screens on the market. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel with their top-notch display, but innovation in other areas is extremely important.

A big screen is definitely enough of a reason to upgrade, and the lack of bezels is a sure sign of a premium phone. While shrinking the bezels of the Galaxy S9 is a move that will attract many customers, it remains to be seen what other aspects of the phone will warrant a buy. With yearly releases from many smartphone manufacturers, and many of them being largely the same, it’s in Samsung’s best interest to continue to innovate. While they’re currently in a very good place when compared to competitors, competition is fierce and they need to continue to work hard to remain top dog.

While the Galaxy S9 will definitely be an improvement over the Galaxy S8, it’s going to be an evolution of the current model and will look largely the same. However, if this story is to be believed, it’s looking as if the Galaxy S9 size could actually be slightly smaller than the current model, despite having more screen area. This doesn’t mean that it will be lacking in features, however, as Samsung still has a chance to provide something novel for an increasingly picky market. Whether they do so is still up in the air, but they have some serious competition after the recent gigantic success of the iPhone X and Face ID. Apple is consistently providing new and exciting features, and Samsung should do the same lest they come across as boring and iterative.

Galaxy S9 Features and Display

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are set to launch with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Infinity Displays, similar to their predecessors. The similar dimensions is another indication that the Galaxy S9 size and aspect ratio should stay largely the same.

Galaxy Club also reports that the smaller S9 will have a single-lens camera while the S9+ will have two lenses. While it’s to be expected that the more premium model should have more premium features, the fact that the camera is one of the aspects that will be lower quality if you pay less is a little bit concerning. It’s reasonable to expect more power and functionality from a premium model, but having lower quality pictures just because you opted for the base model isn’t the best for consumers. It will surely motivate some people to go with the S9+, but it may leave a bad taste in the mouth of those looking for a more affordable buy.

As far as launch dates go, GalaxyClub has stated that a January launch is looking more and more unlikely. It’s much more likely that the Galaxy S8 will be revealed at the end of February, for a March or April release. With the S8 launching back in April of this year, it’s looking pretty likely that this speculation is correct.