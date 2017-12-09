French Antifa calls for ‘striking a blow’ in Paris over US Jerusalem recognition

Amid Palestinian rioting in the West Bank and Gaza, the Paris branch of the far-left Antifa organization appeared to call for Israel’s destruction and for violent protests in that city against the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The call to arms by the Antifa organization in Paris, or Antifascist Action by its full name, came Friday amid widespread rioting in the West Bank, and the death of one Gazan, in protests over US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday night.

Noting that CRIF, the umbrella group of French Jewish communities, “is asking President Emmanuel Macron to also recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, we can strike a blow against the imperialist West from within the belly of the beast,” the Paris Antifa group wrote in a call on Facebook, inviting supporters to a demonstration at Republique square on Saturday “against the colonization of Jerusalem.”

The invitation ended with the words: “Al Quds belongs to the Palestinians, Palestine stretches from the sea to the Jordan River.”

Macron has said that France “does not approve” of Trump’s policy on Jerusalem.

In 2014, dozens of Arab men besieged 150 congregants at a Paris synagogue during a wave of riots over Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip against the Hamas terror group.

On Thursday, a man waving a Palestinian flag was arrested outside a kosher restaurant in Amsterdam after he broke its windows and forced his way in as passersby and two police officers looked on. The man, a 29-year-old with a temporary residence permit, has been released pending further investigation of his actions, police said.