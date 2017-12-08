US EMBASSY IN JORDAN SUSPENDS PUBLIC SERVICES, WARNS US CITIZENS OF VIOLENCE

The US embassy in Amman announced on Thursday that routine public services would be suspended temporarily amid US President Trump’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This comes as Jordanian Minister Mamdoud el-Abadi has echoed Hamas’s call for a third intifada against Israel Thursday, and urged Jordanians to take to the streets in protest of Trump’s decision.

The embassy in Amman also warned US citizens that the decision could “spark protests, some of which have the potential to become violent.”

“The US Embassy reminds US citizens of the need for caution and awareness of personal security,” an official statement read. “Avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations.”

US government personnel in Jordan have been told to limit their public movements and children of US personnel were instructed not to attend school on Thursday.

“Americans in Jordan are encouraged to maintain a low profile and to remain alert to developments,” the statement advised.

The US Embassy in Amman remains open for emergencies that threaten the life or safety of a US citizen.

