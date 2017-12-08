This man’s sunburn was so severe it caused a dent in his head

We’ve been warned time and time again about the negative effects of the sun. But it seems that for many people it takes a horrifying personal experience to really understand how dangerous it can be. For Cade Huckabay, it took a swollen head for him to realize that protecting your skin from the sun is no joke.

Through a series of photos on Twitter, Huckabay showed followers just how unbelievable sun damage can be, when his head swelled up to the point where a touch of his fingertip would leave a dent in it.

“One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit,” Huckabay wrote, understating what can be seen in the photos. The amount of swelling is pretty severe, but it’s no surprise, considering it was his head’s first full exposure to the sun.

“Since it was always covered in hair or a hat, my scalp had basically never seen sunlight before that,” Huckabay tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “Needless to say, I got it kinda bad.”

Replies to the tweet have shown a lot of concern about Huckabay’s health post-burn, with many asking if he consulted a doctor. The Texan shared with some followers that Advil and ice “got the job done,” but further explains that he refrained from a doctor’s visit, since there were no other symptoms.

“I knew the swelling was just from the burn, and I wasn’t having any other symptoms of something more serious being wrong with me,” he says. “I was perfectly healthy other than my head being a few sizes overgrown.”

According to images shared in response to Huckabay’s tweet, it’s evident from other people’s responses that the incident isn’t the first of its kind.

Luckily, Huckabay has learned his lesson and seems more serious about protecting his skin, saying, “I’ve learned to wear a hat pretty much every time I do any kind of yard work!” As for his responses to concerned followers, he takes full responsibility for his sunburn, and now warns others to wear sunscreen.