This man’s sunburn was so severe it caused a dent in his head

apocalypse29,
This man’s severe sunburn is no joke. (Photo: Twitter/CadeHuckabay)
More

We’ve been warned time and time again about the negative effects of the sun. But it seems that for many people it takes a horrifying personal experience to really understand how dangerous it can be. For Cade Huckabay, it took a swollen head for him to realize that protecting your skin from the sun is no joke.

Through a series of photos on Twitter, Huckabay showed followers just how unbelievable sun damage can be, when his head swelled up to the point where a touch of his fingertip would leave a dent in it.

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter
Cade Huckabay@CadeHuckabay

One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit 🙂

“One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit,” Huckabay wrote, understating what can be seen in the photos. The amount of swelling is pretty severe, but it’s no surprise, considering it was his head’s first full exposure to the sun.

“Since it was always covered in hair or a hat, my scalp had basically never seen sunlight before that,” Huckabay tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “Needless to say, I got it kinda bad.”

Replies to the tweet have shown a lot of concern about Huckabay’s health post-burn, with many asking if he consulted a doctor. The Texan shared with some followers that Advil and ice “got the job done,” but further explains that he refrained from a doctor’s visit, since there were no other symptoms.

“I knew the swelling was just from the burn, and I wasn’t having any other symptoms of something more serious being wrong with me,” he says. “I was perfectly healthy other than my head being a few sizes overgrown.”

According to images shared in response to Huckabay’s tweet, it’s evident from other people’s responses that the incident isn’t the first of its kind.

Cade Huckabay@CadeHuckabay

One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9FWw3jcdYf

jingle bASH@ashlie5sos

I really feel for you dude this is day 4 of sun poising when i finally could open one eye pic.twitter.com/zdDpF3kG7n

View image on Twitter
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Cade Huckabay@CadeHuckabay

One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, & swelled up just a little bit 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9FWw3jcdYf

Joel@_Joel__________

We’ve all been there lad pic.twitter.com/TL6VttThY9

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Luckily, Huckabay has learned his lesson and seems more serious about protecting his skin, saying, “I’ve learned to wear a hat pretty much every time I do any kind of yard work!” As for his responses to concerned followers, he takes full responsibility for his sunburn, and now warns others to wear sunscreen.

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s