The Flip Side Of Trump’s Embassy Move

“A reckless move!” cried numerous nations around the world.

“Violence will erupt!” they warned.

But Trump, scornful of world opinion, made his ‘historical’ decision.

[Clip: “I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering.”]

To whom? Those ‘deplorables’ who prefer, ‘America First?’

They certainly didn’t vote, ‘Israel First.’

This crowd did.

[Clip: “When I become president, the days of treating Israel like a second-class citizen will end on day one.” (Applause) We will move the American embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem!” (Applause!) (Applause!) (Applause!)]

I grew up as a Jew and know something about campaign promises to the Israel Lobby.

‘Cash in advance’ always expects ‘cash-back on delivery.’

[Clip: “Through all of these years, presidents representing the United States have declined to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In fact, we have declined to acknowledge any Israeli capital at all.”]

Au Contraire.

A dog off his leash can pee in all the wrong places.

[Clip: “What’s the capital of Israel?” “The capital of Israel that I go to, sir, is Tel Aviv, because that’s where all their government people are.” “Do you agree with me that the capital of Israel is Jerusalem?” “Sir, right now I stick with the US policy.” “Okay.” “Do you support moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem?” “I would defer to the nominee for Secretary of State on that, sir.”]

Tillerson? He got a gag in his mouth.

But Kushner got a megaphone.

[Clip: “When we started the process of looking how to create the peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians the first thing a lot of people told us is that it wasn’t the right time, the conditions weren’t right, after years of distrust…” “I’m happy you mentioned trust, because there’s no trust between the sides at all. You’ve managed to build trust on the Israeli side, I know you’re working hard on winning trust on the Palestinian side. But frankly, it’s all going to end up with the mediator, you.”]

As Mossad’s mole in the White House? As the uber-zuber Zionist behind Trump’s embassy move?

It’s been the “art of the con” all along to let Bibzy dump the two-state solution under the cover of the Trump White House.

[Clip: “Mr Prime Minister, did you come here tonight to tell the President that you’re backing off the two-state solution?”]

Why the head-rolling, Bibzy? ‘Me give up the 2-state solution?’

Trump to the rescue!

[Clip: “I’m looking at two-state, and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like.” (Netanyahu Laughing) “I’m very happy with the one both parties like. I can live with either one.”]

Abandon ALL hope, all ye Palestinians who enter here. Quote:

“Trump has delivered a message to the Palestinian people: ‘The two-state solution is over,’” said Saeb Erekat, chief Palestinian peace negotiator.

But don’t despair…there’s a flip side to Trump’s dirty deal.

“Now is the time,” stressed Erekat, “to transform the struggle for one-state with equal rights for everyone living in historic Palestine, from the river to the sea.”

That means equal citizenship, equal rights for both Jews and Palestinians…I kind of like the flip side, don’t you?